Valve breaks its silence on Steam Deck OLED scarcity and yes, it's because of the RAM and storage crisis

AI continues to mop up all the components you need to play videogames.

Reports last week that the Steam Deck is sold out in the United States prompted speculation ranging sober through to outlandish, but the actual reason is simple and you've likely already guessed it: like the rest of the games industry, Valve has been hit by the memory crisis.

"Steam Deck OLED may be out-of-stock intermittently in some regions due to memory and storage shortages," Valve now acknowledges on the Steam Deck store page, confirming that the handheld's scarcity can be blamed on the same phenomenon that has delayed the Steam Machine, jacked up RAM and SSD prices, and threatens to shutter "many electronics manufacturers".

