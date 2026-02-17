Valve breaks its silence on Steam Deck OLED scarcity and yes, it's because of the RAM and storage crisis
AI continues to mop up all the components you need to play videogames.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Reports last week that the Steam Deck is sold out in the United States prompted speculation ranging sober through to outlandish, but the actual reason is simple and you've likely already guessed it: like the rest of the games industry, Valve has been hit by the memory crisis.
"Steam Deck OLED may be out-of-stock intermittently in some regions due to memory and storage shortages," Valve now acknowledges on the Steam Deck store page, confirming that the handheld's scarcity can be blamed on the same phenomenon that has delayed the Steam Machine, jacked up RAM and SSD prices, and threatens to shutter "many electronics manufacturers".
Even the likes of Sony and Nintendo are being hit hard: Sony is considering pushing back its next-gen console until as far as 2029, while Nintendo is considering a price increase on the Nintendo Switch 2.
At time of writing, all Steam Deck OLED models remain available in the UK and Australia.
While the Steam Machine is still on track to release in the first half of 2026, Valve hoped to announce a price and firmer release date by now. "But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then," Valve wrote last week. "The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame)."
The crisis has everything to do with the AI industry's greedy demand for memory, so next time you're watching a Gemini-generated reel about a giant Norwegian Forest Cat eating live cartoon tuna while razing Manhattan you'll know who to blame. To understand the crisis in full detail, Jacob Fox's RAM shortage explainer is a great resource.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.