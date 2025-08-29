NetEase closes studio founded by Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies veteran before it can release a single game
T-Minus Zero, founded by MMO veteran Rich Vogel, was just revealed in August 2023, but fell victim to NetEase's cuts.
T-Minus Zero Entertainment, the NetEase first-party studio founded in 2023 by veteran MMO developer Rich Vogel, has closed its doors just two years after it was founded, and without releasing a single game. NetEase told Game Developer that it has had to "reassess our business priorities," and has thus ended funding for the studio.
The split was first revealed by Vogel on LinkedIn, where he wrote that "every journey has its twists and turns, and ours with NetEase is coming to an end."
"We deeply appreciate NetEase for providing us with both ample runway and support—from helping us find potential investors to giving us the time and budget to develop our game into a fully playable hands-on demo," Vogel wrote. "It has generated a lot of interest. However, despite this progress, current market conditions have prevented us from securing the funding we need at this time."
T-Minus Zero said when it was announced in August 2023 that it was developing an all-new "third-person online multiplayer action game set in a sci-fi universe." Generic, yes, but Vogel's history in the industry made it interesting: Prior to launching T-Minus Zero, he did turns at companies including Bethesda, BioWare, Sony Online Entertainment, EA, and 3DO, working on games ranging from Meridian 59 (look it up) to Ultima Online and Star Wars: The Old Republic.
Sadly, it now seems that it will never see the light of day. Vogel urged other industry people on LinkedIn to reach out if they had any openings to share: "We'd be happy to connect you with some outstanding developers I've had the pleasure of working with."
Today he confirmed with Game Developer that NetEase has shut down the studio outright. NetEase initially said it was "working with the studio [to] find a new publishing home," but subsequently confirmed that it had ended funding for T-Minus Zero.
"This decision was made with careful consideration, as we have been inspired by our partnership with the studio and their bold vision," a rep said. "However, we have had to reassess our business priorities and are now working closely with the studio to provide support and explore next steps."
T-Minus Zero is the third Western studio NetEase has closed in the past year, and it issued a nearly identical statement when it ended funding for Mac Walters' Worlds Untold in November 2024: "This choice was not made lightly, as we have been consistently inspired by the team, their unwavering dedication and the bold vision behind their project," a spokesperson said at the time. "Although current market conditions have required us to reassess and prioritise our opportunities, we are actively collaborating with the studio to explore potential next steps and provide support during this transition."
Just over a month later, NetEase also pulled funding for Jerry Hook's Jar of Sparks; a month after that, NetEase laid off the Marvel Rivals development team in Seattle, consolidating development in China "to optimize development efficiency."
