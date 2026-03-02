Nacon postpones its Nacon Connect showcase so it can concentrate on going insolvent

Just five days after filing for insolvency, publisher and peripheral maker Nacon has postponed its Nacon Connect showcase, which had been set to take place on March 4, because, well, it just filed for insolvency.

"Faced with a difficult economic environment for the company, we are choosing to focus our resources on upcoming releases and the development of our current games," the company said. "This period will allow us to polish our projects and prepare for a new Nacon Connect to be held in May, which will showcase the work of our studios in the best possible way."

It's darkly amusing that Nacon would file for insolvency so close to its annual showcase (or maybe it just seems that way because I've grown numb to the horrors), but much of this mess is beyond its control: Nacon ran into trouble after Bigben Interactive, its majority owner, ran into its own financial headaches that, long story short—here's the long story, if you enjoy reading corpo financial stuff like "due to the unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool to respond to the drawdown notice sent to it in connection with the partial refinancing of its existing exchangeable bonds into ordinary shares of Nacon (the 'Bonds'), the Company was unable to proceed with the partial repayment of the outstanding Bonds originally scheduled for 19 February 2026"—left it unable to pay its debts.

Nacon Connect was never one of the high-profile showcases out there, but having to bump it like this has to be a particular punch in the package this year: After years of trying, it finally seems to have Styx firing on all cylinders (see our 82% review for Styx: Blades of Greed, I did not see that coming), Greedfall 2 is slated for 1.0 on March 10 after well over a year of early access, and less than a year ago it secured the rights to the WRC series after Electronic Arts decided it was done making rallying games.

There's lots for enjoyers of niche RPGs, stealth, and racing games to look forward to, in other words, and lots to talk about, and it really is a shame that it's all being sidelined because the money guys biffed it—although that's usually the reason for this sort of thing, isn't it?

A solid date for the postponed Nacon Connect wasn't announced, but Nacon said more information "will be revealed soon."