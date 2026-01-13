Larry Hryb, better known as Xbox hype man Major Nelson, has been laid off from Unity less than 2 years after joining the company

News
By published

No one is safe these days.

Larry Hryb at Xbox Fanfest Mexico, 2023
(Image credit: Larry Hryb (Twitter))

Nineteen months after joining Unity as its director of community and advocacy, Larry Hryb, who spent much of a 20 year career at Microsoft as Xbox hype man Major Nelson, has been laid off.

Hryb shared the news in a message on LinkedIn, writing, "I've always been transparent with this community, so I wanted to share that—like a lot of people in tech and gaming right now—I was laid off from Unity."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.