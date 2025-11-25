Finally some good buyout news: A writer just bought back the game she co-created from a blockchain company so it 'doesn’t end up being turned into AI slop'

News
By published

Novelist and game writer Naomi Alderman has bought back the rights to the Zombies, Run! exercise app she's been writing episodes of for more than a decade.

Zombies, Run! artwork - a helicopter in red and black flies over an apocalyptic landscape
(Image credit: Zombies, Run!)

After years of buyouts, consolidation, and layoffs referred to as "efficiency" in the game industry, we deserve a little win for the workers, as a treat. Our small ray of sunshine is this: One novelist and games writer has just bought back the rights to the zombie-themed fitness app that she's been writing for over a decade from the blockchain company that had planned to shut it down.

Naomi Alderman is a published author of science fiction novels. And for years she's also been the lead writer for a gamified fitness app called Zombies, Run! It encourages players to get on the move by listening to episodic post-apocalyptic stories, interval training while actively 'running from zombies,' and supplies rewards from workout sessions to upgrade their survival base.

"I’m delighted to make sure that Zombies, Run! doesn’t end up being turned into AI slop," she writes in her announcement.

Alderman also delivers a defense of videogames on the whole to folks in the literary world who she thinks often misunderstand gaming—dropping some extremely PC Gamer-approved recs like Return of the Obra Dinn and Disco Elysium—and laments the state of the industry where narrative is still often treated as an afterthought, and where writers can see the work they rarely own the rights to disappear offline without any notice.

In a post on the Zombies, Run! website, Alderman confirms that she's planning new updates, a new season of episodes, and "a welcoming home for all of you for… well, I hope, forever. Forever is the plan."

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2025

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Lead SEO Editor

Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She joined the PCG staff in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.