Witness gargantuan mech fights in this desert survival game that's giving The Electric State meets Death Stranding

A new trailer for desert survival sandbox game Hello Sunshine dropped during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today, giving us a little more of this game's gorgeous, cinematic gameplay to dive into.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Hello Sunshine now on Steam

Having watched a very nice colossal robot beat the everloving bolts out of another (not very nice) colossal robot, we're graced with a deeper vision of the world as the protagonist edges over vast swathes of sand toward a distant tower. We watch as our mech pal trudges by dishevelled billboards promoting sustainable energy solutions along a highway now buried beneath the dunes.

Sand storms, airplanes, and a plucky robot dog all feature in Hello Sunshine, which I can only describe as Death Stranding meets the robot child of Nier: Automata and The Electric State. Next to one another, the UI and in-game graphics are in jarring juxtaposition, with the high-fidelity, realistic environments and character models forming a dissonant backdrop for the cutesy illustrated menu system.

As a mystery survival RPG, your task in Hello Sunshine will be to decide the fate of the world—or what remains of it—by exploring and scavenging the ruins of a corrupt corporate empire turned to dust. You'll be surviving harsh weather to climb the corporate ladder as the "final employee". During the day, stay in the shadow of your robot pal to avoid the harsh sun, and huddle up to it at night to stay warm.

Play involves crafting new gear and repairing your mechanical bestie as you traverse the wasteland in search of its mysteries. You can assemble tiny robo pals to help with menial tasks and travel with you and your biggie boy robo friend. As a tech obsessed survival game enthusiast, I'm literally crying right now.

The game is still only listed as "Coming Soon," but you wishlist Hello Sunshine on Steam to stay up to date with the development.

Solarpunk post apocalypse not your aesthetic? Check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.