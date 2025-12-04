Witchspire is another exciting upcoming game in the 'yes, of course I want to be a witch and join a coven and befriend a cool familiar' genre

Envar Games is reading the room with all the skill of an expert oracle in its first ever game, Witchspire. It's often been hard to find a good witchy game, but with Hades 2 and now this, I'm glad there are devs out there listening and delivering the goods. Because yes, I would like to join a coven, befriend a familiar, and build a magical castle with my pals. Thanks.

A previous trailer encapsulated the vibe of Witchspire, but the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted just revealed more of what to expect from the gameplay. You and up to three friends can whip around an enchanted open world on your brooms and battle through ancient ruins while evolving your characters with expansive tech trees.

You're even encouraged to specialise in a kind of magic by joining witchever (pun intended) coven speaks to you on the deepest level.

Once you've joined your spellcasting besties, you'll be base building on an impressive scale, with the magical theme forming an in-game excuse to go all out creative mode in your safe haven of a hubworld. No need to worry about raids on your lovely home. Just soak up the respite and astral project your way into the rafters to bypass the need for scaffolding.

One of the big draws for me, as someone with a backlog of unfulfilled druid characters in D&D, has to be the creature collecting. Envar is asking the question "If not friend, why friend shaped?" Familiars are where it's at, honestly, and in all my years gothing it up I've not met a self-proclaimed witch or wizard who feels otherwise. Witchspire has a host of familiars to befriend, and we're not talking passive ones that sit on your doorstep ignoring the mouse that lives underneath, either. They'll be by your side through thick and thin as you battle your way across the map.

You can sign up for the playtest right now on the Witchspire Steam page if these sound like the kind of ethereal shenanigans you enjoy.

