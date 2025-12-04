Turn small puppers into huge doggos in new deckbuilding roguelike Dogpile

Dogpile launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Dogs are great, but what if they were bigger? That's the bold question Dogpile dares to ask. It's a new roguelike deckbuilder all about merging pups. If you're wondering what on Earth that actually means, check out the trailer just revealed during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

Are you back? Still a little confused? Well, there's a demo out right now on Steam if you want to try it for yourself, but I'll do my best to explain. If you ever got in on the Suika Game craze, you'll understand the basics of Dogpile: You drop dogs into a big bucket of sorts, and when two of the same kind touch, they merge into a bigger canine.

The twist is, rather than completely randomized doggo drops, you'll choose from a selection of cards in your deck. That way, you can tactically deploy delightful doggies to make the most massive Mastiff imaginable.

The more you merge, the more bones (points) you get, and you also earn money that you can spend on new dog cards. Usually, I'd say adopt don't shop, but I think we can make an exception for this game.

As well as the base woofers themselves, you can purchase dogtags to give them traits like Barky, Timid, Sleepy, Cool, and more. What do they do, exactly? You'll have to play the game yourself to find out.

With these, you can create huge combos and beat the game in your own fantastic way. Remember your first naneinf in Balatro, or getting multiple jackpots in a row in Cloverpit? Well get ready to scratch that itch again. And if it keeps itching, maybe get a flea treatment, I'm not sure how clean all these dogs are…

Dogpile is coming soon, and you can try a demo now on Steam.

