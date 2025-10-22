Surprise! The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns with fantastic announcements and reveals December 4

News
By published

Get ready to make your Steam wishlist even longer.

text on a blue-green background that reads: &quot;PC gamer presents PC Gaming Show Most Wanted most wanted&quot;
(Image credit: Future)

My gosh, has it been a year already? Time just flies when you've been playing fantastic games like Citizen Sleeper 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Blue Prince. These are all games our esteemed Council of industry veterans put on the Most Wanted list last year, but they're old news now, and it's time to look ahead.

Luckily for you, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 is coming right up, broadcasting Thursday, December 4 at 12pm PST, 3pm EST, and 8pm GMT, showing off all the most hotly anticipated titles that will be coming out in the final weeks of December, next year, and beyond.

This year was full of surprises like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and, finally, after years of waiting, Hollow Knight: Silksong. We can't predict all the lovely hidden gems that will pop up next year—we've tried, the crystal ball isn't playing, uh, ball—but what we can assure you of is that you'll see new trailers, reveal announcements, and even behind-the-scenes studio visits. Expect work from publishers like Team 17, Dotemu, Lightbulb Crew, and Playstack. There are also some juicy world premieres for you to look forward to.

After an already great year, we know we have to pull out all the stops to get you excited for what's still to come, so expect a packed show with more than 30 games on top of the Council's choices. If you thought your Steam Wishlist was big before, just wait until after the showcase. You can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, Bilibili, and more—pretty much anywhere you can watch a video.

Issy van der Velde
Contributor

Having freelanced for Rolling Stone, GamesRadar+, NME, and a whole bunch of other outlets, I've now set my sights on PC Gamer and will be writing whatever I can convince an editor to approve

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.