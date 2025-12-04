Soulmask release window revealed as the gravity-defying Shifting Sands DLC trailer airs during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted
Don the mask of Anubis as you fly across the land in an immense Solar Barque base.
Soulmask was announced back in 2024, though we didn't hear about the Egyptian gods-themed DLC Shifting Sands until the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct earlier this year. Now with a new trailer for the DLC having dropped during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we finally have confirmation of a release window for both the full game, which is currently in early access, and the DLC.
The new, two-minute-long Shifting Sands trailer shows off a vibrant, ancient world of shining glyphs, flocking cranes, and unique player-crafted vessels. From simple, reed riverboats to vast and intricate skybound Solar Barque carriers complete with immense obelisks, there seems to be no end to the architectural complexity afforded in this hotly anticipated survival crafter. Your task will be to restore fragments of a vessel shattered by the Gods themselves, building a city in the sky as you bring about the revival of a dying civilisation.
Aside from complex base building mechanics, players will face bosses such as insatiable giant hounds and crocodilian abominations. All the while, you'll be off discovering powerful masks left behind by Egyptian deities. Sobek, Anubis, Amun-Ra and Horus all lend their godly powers to players.
The early access version is live on Steam, but the full game and DLC won't be released until spring 2026. You can wishlist the game now to stay up to date with announcements and updates.
If the sands of ancient Egypt aren't your happy place, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
