In the new demo for upcoming factory sim Modulus, you not only build machines, but also design modules they're made of

No game has ever managed to make the sheer scale and nanosecond synchronicity of automation games like Satisfactory and Factorio feel attainable for people who aren’t already obsessed with the genre. I like the idea of cooking up thousand-conveyor belt matrices of efficiency, but the end result usually looks so convoluted that I never take the first step.

Upcoming automator Modulus brings the focus right back to the core building blocks with its hook of complete modularity: you make and shape every component yourself, turning raw materials into the machines and hubs that power your next expansion.

Download the demo

If that's piqued your interest then good news: a new demo has just dropped. Announced with a fresh trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, the new Modulus demo is available right now on Steam, where you can also pop it on your wishlist.

The trailer is a superb showcase of the vibes Modulus is shooting for. You’re building your factory in a bright world, upon what appear to be the towering spires of a long-vanished civilization. There are pops of nature, including rivers, trees and stretches of long grass sprouting out across white stone ground. A twinkly score carries us from early production lines to complete factory clusters, before zooming out again to reveal interlinked islands and monoliths rising out of the thrum of activity like termite mounds.

That peaceful tone also sets it apart from those genre titans, which both apply pressure to the player through things like cyclical combat or farmable mobs. Modulus promises no enemies, combat, or timers, so if you don't like the tension that sometimes comes with simply keeping the lights on in management games, this is for you. That's not to say that everything is hunky-dory here—the trailer does hint at a wider narrative in which you are a perfectly programmed constructor slowly uncovering a deeper purpose.

