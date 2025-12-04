I'm ready to 'ruin the campaign' as the world's worst cleric in Esoteric Ebb, a satirical CRPG launching this spring

Esoteric Ebb is an upcoming satirical CRPG from Raw Fury, the same publisher that brought us the Kingdom series. In it, we'll finally be able to live out our dreams of being the world's worst cleric without our friends getting mad at us. What do you mean you'd rather roll well and save the campaign? What are you even doing here?

In the new trailer shown at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we see The Cleric (a glorified government goon) sinking into a watery abyss before he takes to the town to look for clues. Here, he chats to devil barristers, goblin queens, and the voices in his head in order to unravel a political conspiracy in time for the first ever election. By the looks of things, this is one lively post-Arcanepunk setting you'll be exploring with all the enthusiasm of a disco cop in a medieval helm. This could honestly all be a Harrier Du Bois fever dream, come to think of it.

I always found there was far too much pressure on anyone playing the cleric class in D&D. Of course, you're granted incredible power bestowed by the gods themselves, but as we all know… with great power comes great responsibility. And with great responsibility comes humungous screw-ups. That's what Esoteric Ebb is all about, really. The ever switching favour of the gods, and of the die that will inevitably nat-one-slap you into oblivion and seal your fate.

While I'm not usually one to play a cleric because of the reasons outlined above, with the trailer actively encouraging me to "ruin the campaign," you can bet your butt I'll be going goblin-mode come spring 2026 when the game is set to release.

The demo (which our Ted Litchfield loved, by the way) is available to download on Steam now, and if a hand drawn, isometric, disco-like adventure sounds up your street, you can wishlist it to get updates.

