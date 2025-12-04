I forgot Crimson Desert has mechs and dragons in it, but you know what, now I'm even more excited for it
I love a little sci-fi in my fantasy action games.
Hang on, when did Crimson Desert add mechs and ridable bears? I last played Pearl Abyss' narrative action game at Gamescom 2024, and from the looks of the new PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted trailer, a lot has been added and revealed since then.
I loved my time with the game. My playtest revolved around a boss rush, and what a rush it was. This trailer focuses more on the traversal and smaller enemies you'll be fighting, and it's made me even more hyped.
To recap, you can fly through the skies in a bulbous mech that looks like something out of a BioShock game, or ride atop a winged beast. You can also cross the landscape on horseback, if you're traditional like that, a dinosaur-like mount if you're really traditional, or by riding a huge black bear that can maul foes in front of you if you want a hand during combat. I want to cuddle him.
We also get some peeks at the story of Crimson Desert. You play as the Greymane Kliff, who is ambushed by a rival gang and left for dead. On your quest to search for your scattered comrades, you'll explore the continent of Pywell using the aforementioned modes of transport.
If you're a fan of Shadow of Mordor, you might like Crimson Desert, as the combat rewards precise inputs, positioning, and combos, rather than chaotic button mashing. When I played, there was a deep progression system and loads of moves and tactics to master, and I can't wait to get stuck in again.
Crimson Desert launches March 19, 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.
Once you're done gawking at that spider mech in the trailer, check out everything announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
