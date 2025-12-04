Hellraiser: Revival director thanks The Council for 'their depravity and generosity' as it's named our 17th Most Wanted game

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival interview - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Pain and ecstasy are one and the same in Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival. This first-person crawl through the darkest depths of torment has just been selected as number 17 in the list of the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted's 25 most anticipated upcoming games, and the studio has taken to the screen to show its appreciation.

In an interview aired along with cinematic and dev diary footage during the show, game director Emil Esov and narrative director Antony De Fault spoke about their upcoming game: "a discomforting and dark story," according to Esov.

This singleplayer horror spectacle doesn't shun the taboo indulgences of sadism and masochism, but instead embraces them in their most brutal and visceral form.

"Anything less would not be a Hellraiser game", says Esov. As they speak, scenes of intensely violent melee combat between the player and leather-clad assailants—I imagine emboldened by their immense pain thresholds—flash across the screen. There are meat-hooked bodies, splayed victims, and a plinth holding a heart that seems to beat without a body.

"I don't think anyone saw a Hellraiser game of this sort coming at all," De Fault says.

"We'd like to thank The Council for their depravity and generosity in considering Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival as one of the most anticipated upcoming games", Esov says, calling for fans to wishlist the game on Steam.

Hellraiser: Revival is expected to release some time in 2026, though we don't have an exact date as of yet. According to Doug Bradley, the voice of Pinhead, "fans are going to be scared and they're going to have a great time being scared" once this interactive probe into the mind of Clive Barker drops.

