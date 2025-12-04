Eldritch horrors grasp your frail teammates' minds in Neath, an upcoming tactical roguelike RPG where you also control the enemy

Neath reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Revealed today with a radical announcement trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, upcoming tactical RPG Neath looks to be a freshly awakened eldritch take on the roguelike genre. Brought to us by Cellar Door Games, the makers of the Rogue Legacy series and Don't Shit Your Pants (featured in our ex-plumber's guide to bathroom murder), Neath will be a reality-warping addition to the studio's growing library.

The minute-long trailer shows off a horrific, pixel-based nightmare of a top-down RPG, with worm-infested monstrosities, goblin archers, and literally just a skeletal tail growing from a single, sinewy limb with a claw foot. We're presented with one of many despicable in-game decisions as the screen flashes up a bone-encrusted mass of entrails with a sword jutting out from the center:

"Taboos are the unspoken laws of the Lands of Neath. Rules that must be obeyed lest one suffer the Gods' wrath."

The options listed are a toss-up between a level-up by purging the bodies and consuming a "Stolen Memory", or a Relic Reward gained from scavenging the bodies. These are the kinds of twisted tithes that must be paid to the great God known as Neath.

The game is set in a colossal, corrupt citadel—basically an inverted tower that's become horribly irradiated. In it, you'll lead a band of fragile warriors to their fate through an ever-shifting, turn-based system in which you dictate not only their moves, but the enemies' too. Your teammates may become "engagement-locked" when targeted, and you'll need to disrupt your foes to help slap them out of their fear state.

If that's the kind of roguelike weirdness that gets your heart pumping, you can wishlist Neath now on Steam. The full game is expected to drop sometime in 2006, but there's no solid release date as of yet.

PRAISE NEATH!