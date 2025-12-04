Atmospheric indie platformer Memories in Orbit is a haunting, robot-infested metroidvania with deep and dastardly lore to uncover

Memories In Orbit Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

As if you weren't eating well enough with Hollow Knight: Silksong, indie studio Douze Dixièmes has dropped a new trailer for its mesmerising metroidvania platformer MIO: Memories in Orbit. As part of the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted festivities, the new trailer comes complete with poetic voiceover and haunting, low-light visuals to get us in the mood to smack some mean ol' robots.

MIO tells an unsettling tale of lost memories in a technological abyss of a space ark full of rogue machines, which feels particularly poignant with the actual real-life fear of robot overlords increasing daily.

Last we reported, the devs were working on improving the game with feedback from demo players. From frantic boss battles to moments of wondrous introspection, the trailer is dripping with new gameplay footage to usher us into this ethereal, sci-fi saga.

"Each time you return, this world remembers," the voiceover whispers, hinting at MIO's roguelite elements. Each death changes the world around you in new ways, as you continually bite the dust (rust?).

You can preorder or wishlist the game now on the MIO Steam page to get updates, with the game set to release fully on January 20, 2026.

