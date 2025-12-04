Eidos Montreal lays off more employees, internal projects reportedly cancelled as the studio shifts focus to support work

This is the second round of layoffs at the Embracer-owned studio this year.

It appears that Embracer-owned studio Eidos Montreal has suffered another round of layoffs, as numerous now-former employees have said on LinkedIn that they were put out of work last week.

As first reported by Insider Gaming, the layoffs impacted people in a wide range of roles—at least a dozen in total, according to a message posted by presentation director Timothé Lapetite. "Eidos-Montréal got served with one of those Mondays," he wrote in a message posted last week. "We had to part ways with some incredible talent due to *gestures at everything*."

