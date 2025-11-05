Discord is preparing to sell you skins for your favorite games now that it's monetized just about everything else it can

News
By published

The Discord API suggests Marvel Rivals skins will be available soon.

marvel rivals healers
(Image credit: NetEase)

It seems like every other day Discord is bugging me to watch a movie trailer or play a game for 15 minutes to buy profile decorations in its shop. I can put cat ears on my icon for $4.99 or dress it up like Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. And according to some API digging by a popular Marvel Rivals dataminer, I'll be able to buy cosmetics for my favorite games soon too.

RivalsInfo on X recently found evidence that suggests Discord is preparing to sell Marvel Rivals skins in the shop. PC Gamer has verified that these text strings exist in the Discord API under the name "MR test" and will be giftable to other users just like profile decorations.

I'll be curious to see if anyone will care about buying skins on Discord instead of in the actual games, especially if there's no real difference in price or availability. It's hard not to see it just becoming another little popup I have to close while I try to DM my friends in peace.

Discord already tried and failed to sell games on the platform and now it keeps rolling out more and more little features with a price tag. I guess the idea is that if it can't get anyone to buy a $20 game, it might be able to convince them to buy a $20 skin for the game they already own and regularly play. I'm just afraid that it's another move by the chat app that will make using it more annoying than it needs to be because the people in charge of it are desperate to make more money in any way possible.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.