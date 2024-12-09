Winning matches and grinding competitive ranks might be the main goal of Marvel Rivals, but the true draw is playing dress-up with your favourite comic book superheroes. While you can earn some cosmetics by completing in-game challenges, events, or via the battle pass, many of the most sought-after skins require units.

Units are one of the three main currencies in Marvel Rivals and arguably the hardest to get your hands on—if you’re not pulling out your wallet, at least. While our Marvel Rivals tier list will have you playing your best, earning units to put towards new cosmetics will have you looking your best, too.

How to get units in Marvel Rivals

You can earn units via achievements (Image credit: Netease)

There are four ways to get units in Marvel Rivals:

Via battle pass progress

Event mission rewards

Achievement milestones (like Heroic Journey)

Converting lattice into units

The most consistent way to earn units is to progress through the battle pass. By completing daily missions and various other challenges, you will earn Chrono Tokens that you can redeem for rewards in the battle pass—some of which are units. These typically come in the form of a 100-unit bundle costing 200 Chrono Tokens. In the shorter debut pass, Season 0: Chronovium, there is a total of 300 units that you can claim as you progress.

Keep in mind that once you’ve purchased a battle pass (known as the Luxury Battle Pass), it will be permanently available so you can always return to claim units once you’ve earned enough Chrono Tokens.

Another great way to earn units is to complete events such as the Entangled Moments event at launch. By completing a handful of specific event challenges, you can earn a small bundle of units, typically in batches of 60. It’s not much, but it certainly adds up if you’re completing everything available.

Events are a decent source of units (Image credit: Netease)

One oddly hidden source of units are achievements, accessed through your profile in the top right. While each achievement track gives different rewards at each milestone, the Heroic Journey path is filled with units. In fact, you can earn a total of 500 (alongside the Ivory Breeze skin for Storm) by completing the Heroic Journey track, which involves earning 240 achievement points across the various objectives.

As the name suggests, the Heroic Journey tasks are typically based on mastering specific heroe—many of which you’ll do naturally. For example, Moonlit Hel asks you to get just one kill as Moon Knight while Hela is also on your team, while King in Gold requires you to kill Venom as Adam Warlock.

Some are certainly harder than others but it’s worth completing them all the same. No doubt you forgot this page existed, too, so head to the achievements page and see which Heroic Journey tasks you have left to tick off.

You can also convert lattice into units (Image credit: Netease)

Lastly, you can also convert lattice into units. Lattice is the premium currency in Marvel Rivals, meaning it can only be purchased with real money. However, you can convert lattice into Units in a 1:1 exchange. You’ll have this option whenever you try to purchase an item without enough units, though it can also be done at any time by selecting your units in the top right of the store page. It’ll cost you, especially considering most cosmetic bundles begin at 1,600 units, but it’s by far the most direct and quick route for those looking to get lots of them.