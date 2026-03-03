WoW's new allied race in Midnight, the Haranir, has a model clipping issue with dozens of gear items—a problem that's been on the PTR for months

World of Warcraft's latest allied race, the Haranir, have hit the live servers—arriving in the game with Midnight, you can grab them as long as you've finished the main questline for Harandar. They're essentially a blend between trolls and elves, and from a first glance, they look great—plenty of customisation options, lovely design, bang-up job from Blizzard.

That is, until you start equipping gear. Dozens of items in the game clip through the Haranir's slightly-thicker-than-normal physiology. I hopped in with a freshly-made Haranir and flicked through my warband collection, and it took me all of five minutes to find multiple instances of items clipping through their thighs and derrieres, although one or two pieces also clipped through their forehead.

This isn't just a case of old expansion items that fell through the net, either. The war skirt model, which routinely pops up on the Trading Post, is also broken. The problem really does seem to be anything that interfaces with the bottom half of the Haranir, which does somewhat track, given they're heavily based on Night Elf proportions.

Here are some more examples from the WoW subreddit for perusal, with one helmet straight-up clipping vertically into the Haranir's collarbone.

What makes this slightly worse is that this has been a known issue on the PTR for months. Here's a thread from November of 2025 on the WoW forums: "Every single leg armour with 3D elements on both body types of Haranir clip into their thighs. This is unacceptable for a new race and needs to be fixed." Here's another.

This is, naturally, leading to concerns that Blizzard's QA department is suffering under Microsoft—either from multiple sweeping layoffs post-acquisition, or the absurd love affair Microsoft's CEO has with AI technology. We already know that Blizzard does use AI to resize shoulderpads and the like.

I should point out, however, that Blizzard's QA team did recently unionise, meaning if the blatant and unfortunate problems with the Haranir models are due to overworked or under-staffed quality assurance developers, Microsoft should have a harder time laying those people off. If you think that sounds counterintuitive, welcome to the videogame industry.