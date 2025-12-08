World of Warcraft players are already discovering new tech with its player housing—turns out, you can sit anywhere as long as you're able to fit a chair inside

World of Warcraft's player housing has hit the live servers—as long as you've purchased Midnight—and players are already having a blast making all kinds of nonsense. Also, they've found out secret, illicit (not really) wizard tech for being able to sit anywhere.

I'm a smidge late to the game here, as this was already discovered by players like Ivy on the Midnight Alpha test (thanks, WoWHead) mid-October, but not being one to rest on my laurels—and being one to rest on my counters—I went ahead and finally got around to purchasing my first home. Turns out: Yes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

The trick is pretty simple. You first need to place a chair—as in, a piece of decor—on something you're intending to sit atop. Go to advanced mode, and use the widget to clip your chair onto whatever you'd like to sit on. You can use the seat itself as a guide: It doesn't matter if its showing at this stage.

Then you just go over to the scale tab and shrink it. What's happening here, it seems, is that all the info the game uses to determine where your character's sitting animation is placed doesn't actually change when you scale the chair. You can think of it like there's an invisible ghost chair left behind when the model is shrunk.

As you can see in the screenshots above, the chair is actually still in the decor I've clipped it into—it's just very small. When I click to sit on it, the game treats it like there's a fully-sized chair there: Viola. You have now achieved the illusion of sitting on a countertop. Or, well. Giant translucent tube, for the sake of demonstrating this.

While you seem to be able to sit through objects, you can't sit through the floor—however, if there's just the barest hint of a chair visible, you'll still sit there. Which appears to put you in a half-clipped state until you jump, which is why my poor rogue here has lost everything below the knee. Happens to the best of us.

All in all, Blizzard seemingly being enthusiastic about tricks like this is a large reason why WoW's new player housing is honestly really solid—rather than limit clipping or furniture placement, Blizzard made the wiser decision to understand that players tend to make cooler stuff with more freedom. I mean, there'll be some cursed furnishings, too: But on the whole, I'm glad to see little techniques like this come to be.