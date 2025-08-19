Well, skibidi is in the dictionary now
I don't know either.
I am 29. I still do not understand a thing about Skibidi Toilet outside of it being a machinima series which, to be fair, I probably would have loved had I been 15 years younger and somehow more internet brainrotted than I am now.
It seems that the world at large understands skibidi enough to officially recognise it as a word in the Cambridge Dictionary, however. It's one of 6,000 words that were recently added alongside lewk, delulu, tradwife, and broligarchy. A mashup of bro and oligarchy. I'm learning lots of new things today.
So what is the official Cambridge Dictionary definition of skibidi, I hear you asking? Well, for a word that very much has no meaning, the definition is rather apt: "a word that can have different meanings such as 'cool' or 'bad', or can be used with no real meaning as a joke". It then lists some prime examples such as "What the skibidi are you doing?" and "That wasn't very skibidi rizz of you."
Now technically, the word "skibidi" predates Skibidi Toilet, according to the BBC. It was also the title of a song by Little Big back in 2018, a whole five years before Alexey Gerasimov had Source engine heads protruding out of porcelain thrones. It was very much popularised by Gerasimov and his work, though—Skibidi Toilet somehow has 79 different episodes as of writing, with each one reeling in around 30 million to 60 million views each time.
I am informed by our own Chris Livingston that the series follows a war between human-headed toilets and camera-headed humanoids, the latter of which are defending our planet from the Skibidi Toilets. I think. I fear I'm too old to comprehend all of this.
Its star status has long since transcended its machinima shackles, though. You can buy Skibidi Toilet skins in Fortnite. You can use a Skibidi Toilet emote that lets your skin pop out of a toilet while singing the Skibidi Toilet song. Michael freakin' Bay is working on a Skibidi Toilet adaptation.
Somehow, absurdist toilet humour series Borderlands is the last bastion against the series, with narrative director Sam Winkler recently saying of Borderlands 4: "I'm not gonna say there's no toilets but if the word skibidi ships in the game under my watch I'm gonna cry real tears."
So yeah. Unfortunately you won't be able to use skibidi in a Scrabble tournament anytime soon—that uses its own dictionary—but you can probably argue in a home game that it's an officially recognised word now. Get those 14 points, gamers.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
