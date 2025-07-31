You've heard of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, so here's Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch 2, a Helldivers 2 city based on the village, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
Inside me are two wolves, one is "Gun", the other is difficult to pronounce.
Helldivers 2 is full of good gags—some accidental, such as 82,000+ players democratically voting to name a city "Gun" and, well, all sorts of overtly political lore. Arrowhead's tongue is firmly lodged within its cheek, which doesn't seem particularly safe.
As part of its newly added city maps, Arrowhead's been committing all sorts of mischief with what these super-cities are actually called. There's Gun, of course, but there's also Shed, Free Trade, Filibuster, Democracy Always, Birth, Administrative Center O2 (Sector 4), New Newtonville and Ol' Oldham.
Players, however, have recently started noticing the shining beacon of democracy that is Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch… 2! The second Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, based on the real-world village, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. (Author's note: Goodness, this paragraph looks terrible on our site. What have I done.)
If you're wondering how that's pronounced, here's a video that went viral of Channel 4 presenter Liam Dutton close to a decade ago absolutely nailing the syntax.
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is actually a bit of a gag in real life, too—the exact origin of the name is uncertain, with the actual name of the village being the far more reasonable Llanfairpwllgwyngyll. Most theories place it as a publicity stunt designed to drive tourism to the town started in the 1800s.
In Welsh (Cymraeg), the longer version roughly translates to "The church of St. Mary of the pool, of the white hazels, near to the fierce whirlpool and the church of St. Tysilio, of the red cave."
Which means Helldivers 2's variant is presumably translated as: "The church of St. Mary 2 of the pool 2, of the white hazels that are also here, near to another fierce whirlpool and the 2nd church of St. Tysilio, of the hey-would-you-look-at-that there's also a red cave here, what are the chances."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
That, or poor ol' Llanfairpwllgwyngyll was obliterated in the Terminid invasion of Super Wales. RIP to a real one.
Anyway, it's clear that Arrowhead is having a Wales of a time (sorry) naming all of its many super-cities. Such joviality will be needed, given these super-cities are now playing host to the Automatons, as well—but hey, we pushed them back on Super Earth, and we can do so again.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.