PSA: Look out sweaty PvPers, Arc Raiders' foliage looks a little different depending on your graphics settings

News
You can blame your death on the high-resolution bushes now.

Arc Raiders extraction characters
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

It's official: It's totally fair game to blame your graphics settings when you get sniped out of nowhere in Arc Raiders.

You can blame it on the bushes that failed to hide your position against players who have found out that your graphics settings can be a slight competitive advantage. It wasn't that you were crouched in the middle of nowhere with absolutely zero cover. Definitely not.

If you play enough competitive shooters, you'll learn pretty quickly about the tricks graphics settings can play on you. Arc Raiders is the newest shooter with a foliage problem and you might not realize it's holding you back—especially if you're a sweaty PvPer.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

