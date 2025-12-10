Arrowhead founder casually mentions that a Helldivers 2 'roguelite mode' is in the prototype phase: 'It changes the game fundamentally!'

Well that's exciting.

helldivers 2 dust devils warbond
(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 is a deep, engrossing co-op shooter with no shortage of things to do, but I wouldn't say no to additional modes that shake up its mission-based structure. According to Arrowhead founder Johan Pilestedt, such a mode is actively in the works for Helldivers 2.

"Hey! We have a prototype of a rogue-lite mode—it changes the game fundamentally!' Pilestedt casually wrote in response to an X user pitching his idea for an endless mode (as spotted by GamesRadar), as if he didn't just spill the beans on what would be the biggest shakeup to Helldivers 2 since launch.

johan pilestedt tweet

(Image credit: Johan Pilestedt on X)

Just don't hold your breath about seeing the fruits of those explorations anytime soon. We know from past leaks that Arrowhead likes to test lots of ideas and shelve ones for later (where is that armored APC, Johan??), so this roguelite thing could be years away.

