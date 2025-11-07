All signs pointed to 2025 being a banner year for Sims players. After decades with only one series to choose from for our dollhouse-core fantasies, two new competitors—Inzoi and Paralives—set launch dates for this year. Meanwhile The Sims 4 publicly buckled down on bug fixes for its DLC-crammed game.

But Inzoi didn't deliver the adrenaline shot I'd predicted and (still upcoming) Paralives has always been expected to be the smaller contender. Now, news about the future of The Sims series itself just keeps getting worse. The life sim revolution I'd predicted didn't turn up this year and now I'm worried it never will.

Eleven months ago I was optimistic. Even though we'd already gotten the bad news that there isn't going to be a Sims 5, things were looking swell for the rest of the series during its 25th anniversary in January. EA made some updates to The Sims 4 base game and re-released The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 in the Legacy Collection, making all four main games easily available on PC again for the first time in years. Heck, I fell in love with The Sims 2 again.

Meanwhile the release date for Inzoi had been set for March and it seemed like if anyone was going to successfully challenge The Sims series' dominance it would be this sleek and beautiful sim with all of Krafton's money behind it. But after an initial week or so of players digging into silly simulation quirks like stealing babies and catching sharks in rivers, it sunk in that Inzoi just didn't have much depth yet.

Inzoi is still in early access and Krafton is actively releasing game updates, new cities, and free DLCs, so it's not as though it's a failure. But Inzoi hasn't taken over the genre. It's not to life sims what Baldur's Gate 3 was to turn-based CRPGs, for instance. Inzoi didn't sink; it got becalmed, stuck out at sea without the wind to carry it anywhere.

The summer doldrums struck The Sims 4 too. There's been a steady plodding decline over the course of the year in the number of people searching for The Sims 4 and also in its concurrent players—on Steam at least. Overall interest in The Sims does cycle some every year, but this year it feels like I'm looking at widespread community exhaustion in graph form.

Now, to kick us while we're down, news of the EA buyout has struck, with players rightfully anxious that the values of the new owners will be hostile to the queer and inclusive series. There's been so much concern from fans that several of the biggest Sims 4 content creators are stepping away from their official partnerships in response. I don't know if that's going to tank the playerbase in the long run or if folks will continue quietly playing, but it certainly isn't going to help.

The only thing left this year to save us from life sim malaise is Paralives, launching into early access on December 8 after years of semi-public development. I've been anticipating its neat custom building tools and very stylized characters, and I do have some hope that it won't suffer from the same limited life activities as Inzoi.

Paralives isn't one that I'm expecting to pull off an upset in the genre on its own though. It was always going to be the second punch in a one-two combo with Inzoi. Without having successfully bloodied EA's lip earlier in the year it sure looks like this ring has no winner left standing.

Taking a wider view doesn't improve the outlook either. Paradox's life sim Life By You got canned last summer. The only other things on the horizon are Jake Solomon's small town life sim and Will Wright's life sim Proxi, both of which feel quite distant.

Instead of an explosion for the genre, this year has become an awful squelch. Somehow Inzoi's launch shook the confidence of Sims players but didn't retain all those disaffected players for itself, resulting in what feels like a net negative for the genre as a whole. Paralives still has a chance to impress me, but I don't see a world where it revitalizes excitement about life sims all on its own.

The life sim revolution has been delayed—maybe indefinitely.