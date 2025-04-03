After hitting kids with cars was patched out, Inzoi players are now kidnapping babies

Early access games are almost always a bit messy, and with a game as open-ended as the newly released life sim Inzoi, some amusing bugs are bound to pop up here and there. Yet another weird quirk of Inzoi's simulation takes things to the next level by allowing players to kidnap babies.

Quite a few players have taken advantage of this issue, but if you're like me and instantly started worrying about somehow accidentally kidnapping a baby Zoi, you can exhale now. You have to jump through quite a few hoops—first inviting yourself over to another Zoi's house before picking an infant up and walking home with them.

Weirdly enough, this isn't even the game's only way to kidnap other Zois. Players have also noticed that you can force NPCs to enter your car, even if they're complete strangers, and more disturbingly, even if they're children just hanging out at school.

To be clear, Inzoi's kidnapping options are just bugs (although it's admittedly funny that there are multiple ways to kidnap Zois), and players aren't actually kidnapping babies or stealing children in a way that adds them to the family or really affects them at all. Kidnapped Zois eventually grow up and return home unharmed after automatically attending school for the first time.

Players are definitely having fun with this one, though. A few creative players have used kidnapping as a twisted substitute for the game's adoption system, which was previously announced but won't be implemented until May according to the Inzoi roadmap. And, of course, even more players have used it as a way to just be plain evil and cause some good old life sim chaos.

This isn't Inzoi's only bug that lets players do ethically questionable stuff—players were previously able to hit kids with cars and send them flying (although the Inzoi team quickly apologized and patched the issue out).

On the other end of the family-related bug spectrum, Inzoi players have also figured out that remarrying over and over again can make family members disappear for good (although this won’t apply to kidnapping victims, even if you regret your actions). Man, I love early access games.