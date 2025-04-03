After hitting kids with cars was patched out, Inzoi players are now kidnapping babies

News
By published

Inzoi's life simulation bugs continue to be unexpectedly evil.

Inzoi - A Zoi woman carries a baby while running down the street
(Image credit: Krafton)

Early access games are almost always a bit messy, and with a game as open-ended as the newly released life sim Inzoi, some amusing bugs are bound to pop up here and there. Yet another weird quirk of Inzoi's simulation takes things to the next level by allowing players to kidnap babies.

Quite a few players have taken advantage of this issue, but if you're like me and instantly started worrying about somehow accidentally kidnapping a baby Zoi, you can exhale now. You have to jump through quite a few hoops—first inviting yourself over to another Zoi's house before picking an infant up and walking home with them.

@inzoitiktoks

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

Weirdly enough, this isn't even the game's only way to kidnap other Zois. Players have also noticed that you can force NPCs to enter your car, even if they're complete strangers, and more disturbingly, even if they're children just hanging out at school.

To be clear, Inzoi's kidnapping options are just bugs (although it's admittedly funny that there are multiple ways to kidnap Zois), and players aren't actually kidnapping babies or stealing children in a way that adds them to the family or really affects them at all. Kidnapped Zois eventually grow up and return home unharmed after automatically attending school for the first time.

Players are definitely having fun with this one, though. A few creative players have used kidnapping as a twisted substitute for the game's adoption system, which was previously announced but won't be implemented until May according to the Inzoi roadmap. And, of course, even more players have used it as a way to just be plain evil and cause some good old life sim chaos.

This isn't Inzoi's only bug that lets players do ethically questionable stuff—players were previously able to hit kids with cars and send them flying (although the Inzoi team quickly apologized and patched the issue out).

On the other end of the family-related bug spectrum, Inzoi players have also figured out that remarrying over and over again can make family members disappear for good (although this won’t apply to kidnapping victims, even if you regret your actions). Man, I love early access games.

Inzoi roadmapInzoi cheatsInzoi multiplayerInzoi Character StudioGames like The Sims

Inzoi roadmap: Early access updates
Inzoi cheats: The current cheat codes
Inzoi multiplayer: Will it be online?
Inzoi Character Studio: How character creation works
Games like The Sims: More to life

TOPICS
Amelia Zollner
Contributor

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer and game developer who loves all things indie and Nintendo. They’ve contributed guides, news, and features to sites like IGN, Polygon, and Fanbyte and also serve as the editor of Ringtone, a blog about the internet’s weirdest music. When Amelia isn’t writing, going to concerts, or getting a little too invested in fishing minigames, they’re developing a small game called Garage Sale.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about life sim
disney character with bunny and eggs

How to get V-EGG-etable seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Baldur&#039;s Village screenshot - Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 characters having a picnic in Stardew Valley

'This is a gift': Baldur's Village mod maker says thanks to all (especially Swen) and promises more content including an 'Astarion's Ten Hearts event' is on the way
marvel rivals season 2

NetEase is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals as fresh as launch, so it's releasing a new hero every month starting in Season 3
See more latest
Most Popular
marvel rivals season 2
NetEase is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals as fresh as launch, so it's releasing a new hero every month starting in Season 3
A moose pulling an artillery piece in Striden
The multiplayer shooter with moose-propelled artillery is having an open beta this weekend
A man wearing a mask
Den of Wolves' left-field feature may seem odd, but the devs believe 'it's something we can deliver on' thanks to previous work with horror in GTFO
Enemy Territory battle
Neglecting the mod scene is just 'silly', says dev whose team went from making mods to officially working on Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein: 'It's so short-sighted not to support it'
Overwatch 2 key art
Overwatch 2's April Fools game mode has made Reinhardt one of the most terrifying heroes, who can now kidnap any other player
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Jason Mamoa attends the World Premiere of &quot;A Minecraft Movie&quot; at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England.
Jason Momoa adopts bold marketing strat for A Minecraft Movie: Telling everyone he doesn't let his kids play games or have phones—'I just want them to use their creativity in a different way'
A young Bill Gates sitting among various computer hardware.
'We coded day and night for the two months to create the software we had said already existed': The history of Microsoft reminds me how far we've come in just 50 years
A guy from Dune 1992 looking unhappy
Lowfi beats to relax/harvest spice to? Survival MMO Dune: Awakening will have in-game radio, and some stations will play music from 1992's Dune games
EverQuest 2 art featuring two armored characters on an icy landscape.
EverQuest 2 to bring back the 'absolute heyday' of PvP with classic server
The Aspects faction
Endless Legend 2 continues the faction reveals with some cyborgs who use coral to make people chill