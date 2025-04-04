I'm losing my mind over Inzoi's massive river sharks

Players are catching the biggest "fish" in the smallest places.

Inzoi - A Zoi stands on a dock holdings a large shark by its tail
(Image credit: Krafton)

Since life sim Inzoi launched in early access last week, I've relished watching players discover the game's weirdest quirks, ranging from impressively detailed housing customization options to…the ability to kidnap babies. My new favorite thing, however, is how players who have tried out the game's fishing system have been unexpectedly greeted with a sharp surprise.

Over the past few days, quite a few players have gone fishing in hopes of catching a small fish or two (or perhaps something a bit bigger to turn into sushi), only to unexpectedly catch a giant shark that's so much bigger than their Zoi that it clips through the ground.

In contrast to the Sims, Inzoi has made itself out to be the arguably more serious life sim (no Cowplants or grilled cheese-related aspirations here), which is why so many players have been surprised that their Zois are fishing up massive sharks. The sharks become even stranger when noting that players are also catching them in Inzoi's relatively small rivers, not just at the beach.

I have more questions, though. How are Inzoi's flimsy fishing rods reeling these sharks in? How are these tiny Zois able to effortlessly hold up what look like 300-pound bull sharks with one hand (like those guys with fish photos on dating apps)? How are these sharks even getting into Inzoi's rivers?

If you'd rather ignore these pressing questions and want to catch a shark for yourself, you can do so simply by heading to one of the game's fishing spots near water (indicated by a little blue cooler bag) and fishing until luck strikes. While sharks seem to be relatively rare, there isn't a skill attached to fishing, leaving the shark chances up to the RNG gods and possibly the assistance of advanced bait. This makes things even weirder—so many poor Zois must have gone fishing for the first time only to be forced to carry an entire shark home.

As a fishing minigame freak myself, I'm hoping that Inzoi eventually fleshes out its fishing system, maybe with a skill of its own and fish that are gated behind levels or maps. At the same time, though, I'm still very much amused by the giant river sharks currently plaguing the world of Inzoi and its unsuspecting players and I won't be mad if they stick around.

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer and game developer who loves all things indie and Nintendo. They’ve contributed guides, news, and features to sites like IGN, Polygon, and Fanbyte and also serve as the editor of Ringtone, a blog about the internet’s weirdest music. When Amelia isn’t writing, going to concerts, or getting a little too invested in fishing minigames, they’re developing a small game called Garage Sale.

