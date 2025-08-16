The sequel to Half-Life modding classic Pirates, Vikings & Knights quietly hit 1.0 after nearly 18 years of development: 'It's been over 6,500 days since PVK2 was unleashed'

Well, here's a cannon blast from the past. Pirates, Vikings & Knights 2 hit 1.0 on Steam while nobody was looking. What's that? You don't remember Pirates, Vikings & Knights 2? Don't blame yourself. There's a reasonable chance you weren't born when it first set sail into the freshly pixel-shaded waters of Half-Life 2 modding.

This free multiplayer Source mod first landed on Steam in 2010, but its original version stretches all the way back to 2007—nearly eighteen years ago. Developer Octoshark studios measures that remarkable span of time in a slightly different manner. "It's been over 6,500 days since PVKII was unleashed," writes Octoshark in its 1.0 announcement. "Since then, we've sailed a long and thrilling course—shaped by countless hours of passion and the unwavering support of our community."

For those unaware (which in 2025 is basically everyone except me) Pirates, Vikings and Knights 2 is a three-way PvP affair that pits teams of scurvy dogs, Scandinavian marauders, and medieval warlords against each other in a variety of game modes ranging from straightforward team deathmatch to bespoke modes like "Booty" where players must steal treasure chests from one another's bases.

As I can just about recall from the ever-thickening mists of my own memory, PVK2 featured some involved melee combat for its time. Whether or not this is still the case with games like Chivalry 2 around, I can't say. But eighteen years is a long time to refine and expand a game, which the mod's team of volunteers has been steadily, if slowly doing.

PVK2 1.0 Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On that subject, the launch version features 12 playable classes in all, one of which, the pirate faction's Buccaneer, is new to the experience. "The Buccaneer serves as the pirate team's tank," Octoshark explains. "His large health pool and powerful weapons provide an edge in brawls that his team has sorely needed." The buccaneer wields a massive sledgehammer as his primary weapon and carries a boarding grapnel he can use to hookshot enemies before dragging them toward him for close-range bludgeoning.

Joining the Buccaneer is a treasure trove of tweaks that aim to improve and rebalance the game's tri-directional combat. This includes several class reworks. The Pirate Captain's role has been generalised to accommodate for the Buccaneer's arrival, making him faster moving but slightly squishier than before, while his deployable parrot pal can target opponents directly and poop on enemies for two damage. Elsewhere, the Assassin has a new character model and a crossbow that deals more damage within a smaller ammo count, while the Skirmisher, Huscarl and Heavy Knight all have improved animations.

Pirates, Vikings and Knights 2 is available to download for free now. The 1.0 version is dedicated to ZeroTron, a former programmer on the project who died earlier this year. "He was ambitious, barrels of fun, and had a heart of gold. Raise your tankards to ZeroTron!" Octoshark writes.