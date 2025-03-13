The PC Gaming Show returns this June

News
By published

New games, new trailers, new exclusives all coming this summer.

PCGS Logo
(Image credit: Future)

The PC Gaming Show will return this year with another blockbuster broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X and Steam on June 8, 2025.

The first of two shows planned for 2025—with Most Wanted also set to return later this year—June’s showcase will spotlight over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS while celebrating all things PC gaming.

Within, viewers can expect a wealth of world premieres, exclusive announcements, in-depth developer interviews and much more as we shine a light on the best and most interesting games and hardware our platform of choice has to offer today.

It seems impossible the PC Gaming Show made its first-ever appearance way back at E3 2015, but the longevity of the showcase is testament to the enduring mainstream growth of PC gaming and the millions of viewers who underpin it all.

We’re working hard behind the scenes to bring all of this together for you right now, but we’ll be teasing more about the games that’ll take centre stage in due course on PCGamer.com. An exact broadcast time will also be shared nearer our June 8 live date itself.

If you're a game developer who's working on an unannounced game, we'd love to hear from you. Email ✉ jake.tucker@futurenet.com and melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com.

Streamers: if you'd like to be a partnered streamer for this year's PC Gaming Show, please fill out this short form. We'll provide you with a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the PC Gaming Show 2025 as a content and co-streaming opportunity.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Joe Donnelly
Deputy Editor, PC Gaming Show

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds
The PC game releases we're most excited about in February
A battered Indiana Jones grins at a Nazi archvillain while buried to his neck in sand.
2024 games: All the PC games released in 2024
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
18 games the PC Gamer team can't wait to play in 2025
sci fi guy points a neon gun toward camera
The PC game releases we're most excited about in January
The G-Man looking at the camera.
8 bold gaming predictions for 2025
The CES logo on display at the show.
CES 2025: From next-gen Nvidia GPUs to gaming laptops galore, here's everything we expect to see at January's show
Latest in Games
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
Marvel Rivals characters - Captain America running towards the camera.
All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes
PCGS Logo
The PC Gaming Show returns this June
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots
'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Fragpunk characters with weapon drawn
The latest big game on Steam is Fragpunk, or as I like to call it, 'kitchen-sink Counter-Strike'
Latest in News
Flag of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
Vice President, Games at Netflix Mike Verdu speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California
4 short months after saying 'We'll have to adapt and change', Netflix's AI games VP adapts and changes into a person who isn't working there anymore
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
Astarion, a beautiful vampire spawn in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks dubiously at the player character.
'What do you mean real actors?': Astarion's VO, who shared an awards category with Idris Elba after Baldur's Gate 3, remembers the dark ages of mocap
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
If you don't let us scrape copyrighted content, we will lose out to China says OpenAI as it tries to influence US government
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
More about games
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots

'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Flag of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
See more latest
Most Popular
Flag of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
Vice President, Games at Netflix Mike Verdu speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California
4 short months after saying 'We'll have to adapt and change', Netflix's AI games VP adapts and changes into a person who isn't working there anymore
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
If you don't let us scrape copyrighted content, we will lose out to China says OpenAI as it tries to influence US government
Astarion, a beautiful vampire spawn in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks dubiously at the player character.
'What do you mean real actors?': Astarion's VO, who shared an awards category with Idris Elba after Baldur's Gate 3, remembers the dark ages of mocap
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots
'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Mongolian throne room
Crusader Kings 3 saddles up for a long-awaited return to the east with its first Asian DLC, Khans of the Steppe
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
AMD Radeon Sapphire Pure RX 9070 XT graphics card for PC gaming in white colourway
Ranking AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards by their visual design, cuz, you know, I can't buy one for MSRP so have to kill my time somehow
Dante smiling
'No AI used': Netflix's Devil May Cry showrunner confirms that all of Kevin Conroy's lines were recorded before he passed