The PC Gaming Show returns this June

The PC Gaming Show will return this year with another blockbuster broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X and Steam on June 8, 2025.

The first of two shows planned for 2025—with Most Wanted also set to return later this year—June’s showcase will spotlight over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS while celebrating all things PC gaming.

Within, viewers can expect a wealth of world premieres, exclusive announcements, in-depth developer interviews and much more as we shine a light on the best and most interesting games and hardware our platform of choice has to offer today.

It seems impossible the PC Gaming Show made its first-ever appearance way back at E3 2015, but the longevity of the showcase is testament to the enduring mainstream growth of PC gaming and the millions of viewers who underpin it all.

We’re working hard behind the scenes to bring all of this together for you right now, but we’ll be teasing more about the games that’ll take centre stage in due course on PCGamer.com. An exact broadcast time will also be shared nearer our June 8 live date itself.

If you're a game developer who's working on an unannounced game, we'd love to hear from you. Email ✉ jake.tucker@futurenet.com and melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com.

Streamers: if you'd like to be a partnered streamer for this year's PC Gaming Show, please fill out this short form. We'll provide you with a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the PC Gaming Show 2025 as a content and co-streaming opportunity.