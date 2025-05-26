Morrowind with every texture deleted is a beautiful magenta fever dream

In my early 20s, I hopped over to Amsterdam with some friends. I'd just ended a long-term relationship and was determined to melt my brain. On the third day of our trip, we rented a cabin outside the city, surrounded by farmland and chickens, and devoured too many mushrooms.

For the next few hours, I was treated to a world where everything glowed purple. Especially the trees. Which also seemed to be constantly moving towards me—though, now that I think about it, I may have been walking towards them.

It was a lovely day, apart from the part where I panicked about the mess we were making (someone knocked over an empty can of Coca-Cola and I just freaked out), or when my friend tried to kidnap a chicken.

Watching Micky D's recent Morrowind video, where he removes all the game's textures, kicks me right back to those halcyon days.

It turns out that using OpenMW and deleting all the textures turns Bethesda's greatest RPG into a magenta fever dream. And while it makes inventory management and shopping excursions a touch tricky, I honestly think this would be a really fun way to play a game I've already played to death.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bethesda/Micky D) (Image credit: Bethesda/Micky D) (Image credit: Bethesda/Micky D) (Image credit: Bethesda/Micky D)

I'm particularly enamoured with how Morrowind looks at night, with all those moody, dark purples. It really gives some extra atmosphere to an evening crime spree.

Really, the only thing I'm not a fan of is the magenta square that replaces the cursor. It's a tad annoying. Though I'm sure I'd have to endure more awkward niggles than that if I actually did bother to play it this way. Maybe it's better to just watch someone else do it.

If a magenta playthrough tickles your fancy, though, the video does provide instructions on how to do this yourself.