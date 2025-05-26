Morrowind with every texture deleted is a beautiful magenta fever dream
Time for a trip.
In my early 20s, I hopped over to Amsterdam with some friends. I'd just ended a long-term relationship and was determined to melt my brain. On the third day of our trip, we rented a cabin outside the city, surrounded by farmland and chickens, and devoured too many mushrooms.
For the next few hours, I was treated to a world where everything glowed purple. Especially the trees. Which also seemed to be constantly moving towards me—though, now that I think about it, I may have been walking towards them.
It was a lovely day, apart from the part where I panicked about the mess we were making (someone knocked over an empty can of Coca-Cola and I just freaked out), or when my friend tried to kidnap a chicken.
Watching Micky D's recent Morrowind video, where he removes all the game's textures, kicks me right back to those halcyon days.
It turns out that using OpenMW and deleting all the textures turns Bethesda's greatest RPG into a magenta fever dream. And while it makes inventory management and shopping excursions a touch tricky, I honestly think this would be a really fun way to play a game I've already played to death.
I'm particularly enamoured with how Morrowind looks at night, with all those moody, dark purples. It really gives some extra atmosphere to an evening crime spree.
Really, the only thing I'm not a fan of is the magenta square that replaces the cursor. It's a tad annoying. Though I'm sure I'd have to endure more awkward niggles than that if I actually did bother to play it this way. Maybe it's better to just watch someone else do it.
If a magenta playthrough tickles your fancy, though, the video does provide instructions on how to do this yourself.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
