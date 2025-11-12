As much as I love starting a new Minecraft world, it can be a little bit of a slog. I've spent more hours than I like to admit punching trees and building 4x4 dirt huts to call home. So, if there was a way to get this process streamlined for me, I'd probably jump at the chance. This is why the creation of Steve, a mod that implements AI "agents" powered by systems like OpenAI and Gemini into the game, could be the best friend of players in need of an extra pair of hands.

Created by YuvDwi and shared on GitHub, the Steve mod is pretty straightforward to understand. Essentially, it adds LLM-powered AI agents directly into Minecraft, which respond to your commands and play alongside you. This means you'll have a gaggle of Steves to boss around and ask to do tasks you simply cannot be bothered to do, or the ones you need some extra help with, like culling a bunch of sheep or mining for a specific resource.

As stated in the mod's description, the agents "aren't following predefined scripts" either. Instead, they're "operating off natural language instructions", which allows you to basically talk to them as if you were playing with friends, minus the inevitable argument when someone is sent to go and gather nothing but stone for hours on end.

What's even more interesting is that you can have multiple agents active as well, and ask them to do different things. They'll even go as far as coordinating with one another to create a streamlined workload rather than one agent taking on the bulk. The example given in the description states that if you "tell three agents to build a castle, they'll automatically partition the structure, divide sections among themselves, and parallelise the construction." Something my pals and I could never do.

As helpful as it would be, though, I'm not sure I'm ready for an AI agent to build a house in no time at all, which puts my mud hut routine to shame. If someone asks me to build a place to live, it needs to take at least a few hours for it to be barely livable, let alone pretty. Though this mod could be a fantastic tool for people who build entire cities in their worlds. It'll certainly take the strain off having to gather all of those resources at least.