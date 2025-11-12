This Minecraft mod lets you command Steve to do whatever you want, which means no more strip mining or wood gathering ever again

As much as I love starting a new Minecraft world, it can be a little bit of a slog. I've spent more hours than I like to admit punching trees and building 4x4 dirt huts to call home. So, if there was a way to get this process streamlined for me, I'd probably jump at the chance. This is why the creation of Steve, a mod that implements AI "agents" powered by systems like OpenAI and Gemini into the game, could be the best friend of players in need of an extra pair of hands.

Created by YuvDwi and shared on GitHub, the Steve mod is pretty straightforward to understand. Essentially, it adds LLM-powered AI agents directly into Minecraft, which respond to your commands and play alongside you. This means you'll have a gaggle of Steves to boss around and ask to do tasks you simply cannot be bothered to do, or the ones you need some extra help with, like culling a bunch of sheep or mining for a specific resource.

