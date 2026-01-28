Terraria's ginormous, 3 years in the making 1.4.5 update is live—a full 15 years after the game was deemed finished

Terraria is one of those PC gaming mainstays whose death will probably only come about thanks to a global mass extinction event. It just received a major new update in the form of Terraria 1.4.5, which was announced in 2022 and scheduled to release in 2023. But, as is usually the case with Terraria updates, what was originally meant to be a fairly straightforward Dead Cells crossover pack turned into something much bigger, requiring just over three years to develop.

The resulting update has patch notes of near biblical proportions, but not everything included in Bigger and Boulder is listed: "As always, we never share everything that is in each update," reads the update notes, "not even in the 'full' changelog. Part of the fun is in the discovery!"

Very few aspects of Terraria are left untouched with 1.4.5, which is available right now. There's new items galore, and a hugely overhauled crafting system with which to make them. Inventory management has been overhauled, as has world seed functionality.

On that note, a new "skyblock" world seed now exists which, as the name implies, resembles a floating island. According to ReLogic it "introduces entirely new gameplay dynamics and rules—when resources are scarce and you are one misstep from a plummet to your doom, you will have to learn all new ways to work your way to the end."

This update adds 650 new items to Terraria, bringing the game's total to "over 6,000", according to ReLogic. These include things like paints, mirrors, rock candy, "rainbow glowsticks" and (obviously) much more. A range of new NPCs have arrived as well, and there's new Palworld crossover content.

Check out the trailer below:

Terraria 1.4.5: Bigger & Boulder Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On