Palworld shows off concept art for new pals as part of its 2-year anniversary celebration as Pocketpair's CEO promises fans 'we will do everything we can to meet your expectations'

Palworld's 1.0 release is coming up soon. Well that could be wishful thinking: it'll be available to play sometime this year. But after two years in early access there's nothing but excitement for this next step. And to celebrate the lead up to 1.0 and the two-year anniversary Pocketpair has released some concept art of new pals.

During the second anniversary teaser we see a few images of upcoming pals. "We'd love to show you a sneak peek at Palworld 1.0 but it's still in development so instead, we'd like to show you some concept art for some of the upcoming pals you can meet in Palworld 1.0," head of publishing and communications, Bucky, says during the video. "There are many new pals, places for you to explore, and many surprises waiting for you."

There's a huge lotus-flower-like serpent, stunning, an angry little electric-type pomeranian (adorable), and a snow chick—give me 100. All the designs look wonderful and I'm certainly excited to see how they'll look in Palworld once their number's called.

But before the celebration video was over we also got to hear from Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpair concerning Palworld's development: "We've been working hard together towards the official release of Palworld, version 1.0. We are fully committed to development, and we will do everything we can to meet your expectations. So please continue supporting Palworld, and we truly appreciate your continued encouragement."

Support for Palworld doesn't just help the game secure continued critical success, as it managed to get four nominations in Steam's Best of 2025 awards. But it's almost certainly an excellent moral boost especially as the ongoing Nintendo lawsuit hangs over the developer.

"It has been two years since we released Palworld and it has been an incredibly exciting and unforgettable experience for us," Mizobe continues. "To all the fans around the world who have played and enjoyed Palworld, we would like to express our sincere gratitude once again."

The end of the video also gives us a very short look at what seems to be an ethereal whale flying through the sky towards an even bigger tree, it really does look like Palworld 1.0 has a lot in store for players.