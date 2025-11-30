Palworld publishing boss says 'I haven't really touched so-called AAA titles', adding that they tend to be 'overwhelmingly about graphic quality and fidelity'

News
By published

He added that the push for eye-melting graphics is "great" but doesn't interest him

Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

When it's not equipping little critters with assault rifles or fending off lawsuits for those critters' resemblance to Pokémon, Palworld studio Pocketpair is stepping in to publish small-scale indies. It's got a host of upcoming games on the docket, such as pixelated fishing game Normal Fishing and the Hollow Knight-esque Never Grave. The studio's publishing manager, John Buckley, said that's no coincidence—indie games are his foremost passion.

As he said in an interview with 4gamer, translated by Gamesradar: "Indie games have so many interesting mechanics and different styles of gameplay … I think AAA titles are overwhelmingly about graphic quality and fidelity, and that's great. But I personally don't have much interest in their gameplay mechanics. On the other hand, recent indie games are incredibly unique, and often include the kind of systems you can't find in other games."

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

