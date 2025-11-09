No Man's Sky is rerunning all of its expeditions from 2025, while also giving players another chance to add Mass Effect's Normandy to their spaceship collection

It's been a big year for No Man's Sky, although you could argue that every year since 2016 has been a big year for Hello Games' spectacularly redeemed space exploration sim. 2025 brought another helping of reworks to its universe simulation in Worlds: Part 2, as well as space palaeontology in its Relics update, stellar towns you could preside over in Beacon, and multi-crew spacecraft and ship design in Voyagers—which apparently brought in the highest number of concurrent players since No Man's Sky released.

As 2025 approaches its end, Hello Games is in a reflective mood, and has decided to rerun all four of the expeditions that accompanied each update. On top of that, it's currently rerunning 2021's Beachhead Expedition, giving players another opportunity to claim Mass Effect's Normandy SR-1.

For those unaware, expeditions are timed community events that take place in a pocket version of No Man's Sky's universe, which require players to complete a set number of objectives in exchange for rewards. There are 5 "phases" of objectives in each expedition, culminating in a major reward at the end, which in Beachhead's case is a pilotable version of Mass Effect's iconic starship.

The Beachhead Expedition is already underway—having commenced on N7 Day—and runs until November 18. This will be followed by the Titan expedition, which focusses on exploring the planet types introduced in Worlds: Part 2, and rewards players with a "living ship" among other things.

Once Titan concludes on December 2, Relics will kick off the following day. As you'd expect, this involves searching for ancient fossils as part of the Galactic Palaeology Society. This will be followed by Corvette which commences on December 17 and runs through the Holiday period, tasking players with assembling a Corvette class starship as they evade a Sentinel horde.

Finally, No Man's Sky will usher in the New Year with a redux of Breach—which has only just concluded its initial run. Here, players explore an abandoned universe as they follow the heat signature of the Fireship Arcadia. It's probably the most atmospheric of NMS' expeditions since Adrift, which made players the sole sentient lifeform in the universe.

If you play No Man's Sky regularly and missed any of these expeditions, the next few weeks offer a good chance to catch up. As for what's coming to No Man's Sky in 2026, Hello Games doesn't specify. But it sounds like there's plenty in the pipeline. "We already have so much more content planned and in active development," teases Hello Games' cofounder Sean Murray. "We can't wait to share it with you.

2026 will also likely bring more insight into Hello Games' next project, Light No Fire. The studio has been relatively quiet about it since its reveal in December 2023, but Sean Murray provided a crumb of information in August, stating that Light No Fire's Earth-sized planet will have "real oceans" that players will need "large boats and crews" to cross.