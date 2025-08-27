No Man's Sky adds buildable custom spaceships big enough to fit all your friends on board
The Voyagers update means your ship can become your base, and there's plenty of room for your pals.
How many bases do you need in a single game? Ask someone who likes base-building, like me, and they'll probably say "As many as you can give me."
No Man's Sky already has a few kinds of player bases. Base-building was added to the space sandbox in 2016, along with freighters that can be parked in orbit and customized. Settlements can also be built and managed, which is like making an entire alien town your base.
And in the new No Man's Sky Voyagers update, you can build and customize huge new ships called Corvettes that are big enough to fly around the galaxy with your friends acting as crew. You can even get out of the cockpit while in flight, stroll around the ship, and edit the layout while you're in transit.
"These ships have real interiors, med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, radars, teleporters. It comes with you everywhere, which totally changes how you play. Decorating it with your friends gives you a space that you share together," Sean Murry said in an email sent to PC Gamer. "Having multiple Corvettes flying over a planet together is incredible, especially when you pop the hatch and spacewalk or skydive from one ship to the other!"
Yep, you can jump right out and float around in space, or if you're in the atmosphere, do a bit of skydiving, as you can see in the Voyagers trailer below.
For those of you who were hoping this announcement from Murray would involve Light No Fire, well, the planet-sized fantasy sandbox did get a mention, too. The same ship-building tech will appear in Light No Fire, though there it'll be for the boats you need to cross the realistically massive oceans.
Along with the trailer, you can watch a more in-depth video about Voyager below. The update is live right now, and includes a new expedition so you can get started building your new mobile spaceship base.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
