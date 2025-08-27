No Man's Sky adds buildable custom spaceships big enough to fit all your friends on board

How many bases do you need in a single game? Ask someone who likes base-building, like me, and they'll probably say "As many as you can give me."

No Man's Sky already has a few kinds of player bases. Base-building was added to the space sandbox in 2016, along with freighters that can be parked in orbit and customized. Settlements can also be built and managed, which is like making an entire alien town your base.

And in the new No Man's Sky Voyagers update, you can build and customize huge new ships called Corvettes that are big enough to fly around the galaxy with your friends acting as crew. You can even get out of the cockpit while in flight, stroll around the ship, and edit the layout while you're in transit.

"These ships have real interiors, med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, radars, teleporters. It comes with you everywhere, which totally changes how you play. Decorating it with your friends gives you a space that you share together," Sean Murry said in an email sent to PC Gamer. "Having multiple Corvettes flying over a planet together is incredible, especially when you pop the hatch and spacewalk or skydive from one ship to the other!"

Yep, you can jump right out and float around in space, or if you're in the atmosphere, do a bit of skydiving, as you can see in the Voyagers trailer below.

For those of you who were hoping this announcement from Murray would involve Light No Fire, well, the planet-sized fantasy sandbox did get a mention, too. The same ship-building tech will appear in Light No Fire, though there it'll be for the boats you need to cross the realistically massive oceans.

Along with the trailer, you can watch a more in-depth video about Voyager below. The update is live right now, and includes a new expedition so you can get started building your new mobile spaceship base.