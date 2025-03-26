No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update

News
By published

Stone ghosts, skeletal companions and titanic boneworms.

An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
(Image credit: Hello Games)

While October might have been a better time to introduce spooky scary skeletons to No Man’s Sky, I don’t think anything is ever going to stop Hello Games in their quest to turn their once-bare-bones space sandbox into the home of all things to all people.

The Relics update, which rolled out today, adds a whole bundle of archaeological and paleontology-themed content to the universe, including alien fossils to unearth and showcase in your own private museum. Plus, the occasional piece of cursed ancient machinery that’ll try to murder you, as you can see in the trailer below.

“We wanted players to feel like true paleontologists”, says Hello Games. Digging deep beneath planetary surfaces will unearth valuable relics and mysterious new bones of all shapes and sizes, which you can then showcase in paleontology displays in your various facilities and ships. Of course, you don’t have to properly match the bones, allowing you to mix and match skeletons and create your own, wildly inaccurate natural history of each world to share with other players for giggles.

No Man's Sky Relics Update Trailer - YouTube No Man's Sky Relics Update Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Not all fossils are made equal, and you can trade the fancier ones away at a new NPC you can find in space stations. Or if you’re already swimming in skeletons, you can swap some of yours with him to round out your collection. It’s just one more layer of cute roleplaying potential added to an already-intimidating game. Although as of the previous update (and updated further with this one), more solipsistic spacefarers can opt to wander a universe devoid of intelligent life, so maybe the bones will give you somebody to talk to in those cursed universe.

As a more action-oriented player, my main interest goes to the new threats you can dig up while playing in the galactic sandbox. There are a bunch of new things that can try to kill you, starting with the rocky Stone Ghosts, which appear to be a bit more tangible than your average apparition, and significantly more capable of punching you to death with big rocky fists. There are also huge Stone Golem boss-class enemies to dig up, so you might want to bring your own combat/excavation mech on digs, just in case you unearth something ornery.

Also mentioned briefly in the trailer (but not shown) are Skeletal Companions, which are exactly what you'd hope: Animated, rideable space-dinosaur skeletons that want to be your friend, and available as a reward for completing the expedition launching with this update. Less friendly-sounding are the Titanic Boneworms, because knock-off Shai-Hulud weren’t menacing enough, and now the universe is plagued by their undead cousins.

As is customary with No Man’s Sky, the new update will be accompanied by a new Community Expedition, giving more goal-oriented players an excuse to get together online and complete a bunch of paleontology-related challenges in exchange for a new round of special cosmetics that probably do belong in a museum.

This all comes just weeks after the release of the Worlds (Part 2) update, a sweeping overhaul to the game’s planet generation code so extreme that instead of scrungling existing worlds, they just doubled the number of planets in the universe, with fresher worlds more likely to contain more extreme environments populated by weird new creatures. It’s not all out of the kindness of Sean Murray’s heart, of course (although it is very generous), as it seems that No Man’s Sky is also being used as a testbed for new technologies to be used in the studio’s upcoming fantasy giga-sandbox Light No Fire.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Dominic Tarason
Dominic Tarason
Contributing Writer

The product of a wasted youth, wasted prime and getting into wasted middle age, Dominic Tarason is a freelance writer, occasional indie PR guy and professional techno-hermit seen in many strange corners of the internet and seldom in reality. Based deep in the Welsh hinterlands where no food delivery dares to go, videogames provide a gritty, realistic escape from the idyllic views and fresh country air. If you're looking for something new and potentially very weird to play, feel free to poke him on Twitter. He's almost sociable, most of the time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Sim
An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
A person on a snowmobile riding a track in the forest in game Sledders.
Powder enthusiasts seem pretty pleased with new physics-based realistic snowmobile sim Sledders
Dean Hall at GDC 2025.
Outer space inspired DayZ's Dean Hall to become a modder and game developer, and now he's making a Kerbal successor called Kitten Space Agency
Latest in News
A female Zoi making two hearts with her fingers.
Following 24 hours of Denuvo-based backlash, Inzoi is taking a surprising step and removing it entirely: 'We want to sincerely apologise for not aligning more closely with player expectations'
An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft scores a legendary ratio against Elon Musk on his own platform—which hopefully marks a final end to all the Assassin's Creed Shadows' culture war nonsense
Tzarina Katarin Bokha, the Ice Queen of Kislev
Total War: Warhammer 3 rolls out a cool Kislev overhaul, changes befitting Tzeench’s magic, new projectile units and creakier skeletal horses
An image of a golden first place award from Geoguessr
'We're actually getting GeoGuessr on Steam before GTA 6': the Google Street View puzzler arrives on Valve's platform this April
Napster client circa 1999
Former music-pirating platform Napster to be reborn rather ironically as a metaverse for musicians to connect with their fans after $207 million deal
More about sim
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art

After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Sphene applauds in Final Fantasy 14&#039;s patch 7.2 story.

I'm not yelling 'we're so back!' yet, but Final Fantasy 14's patch 7.2 story could be the first sign the MMO is returning to what made it so critically-acclaimed
See more latest
Most Popular
A female Zoi making two hearts with her fingers.
Following 24 hours of Denuvo-based backlash, Inzoi is taking a surprising step and removing it entirely: 'We want to sincerely apologise for not aligning more closely with player expectations'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft scores a legendary ratio against Elon Musk on his own platform—which hopefully marks a final end to all the Assassin's Creed Shadows' culture war nonsense
Tzarina Katarin Bokha, the Ice Queen of Kislev
Total War: Warhammer 3 rolls out a cool Kislev overhaul, changes befitting Tzeench’s magic, new projectile units and creakier skeletal horses
An image of a golden first place award from Geoguessr
'We're actually getting GeoGuessr on Steam before GTA 6': the Google Street View puzzler arrives on Valve's platform this April
Napster client circa 1999
Former music-pirating platform Napster to be reborn rather ironically as a metaverse for musicians to connect with their fans after $207 million deal
The snazzy red and black HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headphones float in a teal void. The microphone is attached to the headset.
The best wireless gaming headset is now even better in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, boasting a more than $50 discount
Amazon box
Don't panic! The 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' option Amazon just removed was only used by 0.03% of customers and they can still have it
A chip being held up in an Intel fab
Intel is reportedly 'working to finalize commitments from Nvidia' as a foundry partner, suggesting gaming potential for the 18A node
Nvidia App
Hmmm, upgrades: Nvidia App gets an optional AI assistant and custom DLSS resolution scaling
Digital generated image of people surrounded by interactive transparent and glowing panels with data. Visualising smart technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence
Now I shall demand the cookies! Proposed new browsing agreement turns the tables and lets users dictate terms to websites