'More darts, more farts': Rust dev makes 'fart darts' for hack week, and you can probably guess what they do

Every once in a while the developers at Facepunch, developers of survival game Rust (and also Garry's Mod), have a hack week. They work on silly stuff, goofy ideas, and strange concepts that might not make it into the game. Moonshot ideas, if you will, that are kind of goofy but also kind of brilliant in their own right.

Lo and behold, one developer has delivered a truly inspired concept. They're fart darts. Darts that make you fart.

"Fart Dart - Stackable flatulence dart. More darts, more farts. Farts heard and seen by everyone, giving away your position," says the short, cryptic entry on certified genius/Rust developer Adam W's code commit log.

The Fart Dart is not the only dart worked on in the shadowy confines of Hack Week: There's also a confusion dart that reverses your movement controls and swaps jump with crouch, as well as a deafening dart that mutes all audio for 10 seconds.

Of course there's no guarantee that any given idea makes its way from hack week into Rust proper, but the concept is still pretty delightful for such a fundamentally unserious game as Rust. Can't sneak around if you're doing lots of farts. Simple as.

These darts would of course be used in the blowpipe released in Rust's recent Jungle Update, which, you know, added jungle biomes.