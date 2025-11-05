If there's one thing Minecraft knows how to do, it's create a themed DLC. I was ecstatic when I discovered the Hello Kitty and Friends DLC earlier this year, which puts all the best Sanrio characters directly into your game and turns the traditional experience into a farming simulator. But although the newest crossover, a Dragon Ball Z collab, isn't as pink and cutesy, I don't doubt a huge number of players will be thrilled to step into the shoes of Goku.

As announced in a post on the official Minecraft blog, the Dragon Ball Z DLC features a "hard-hitting adventure that will test your mettle, allow you to strike down villains, and see if you can go over mine-thousand." So rather than just adding a set of skins and some new NPCs to the survival mode of Minecraft, it will add an entire arena for you to fight against the series' most popular characters and change the entire survival crafting experience we're used to into a fast-paced fighting game.

Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Each of the roster's 11 characters come with unique abilities to use in battle as well, which will unlock as you defeat each one. However, it's not all about fighting. The DLC also adds arenas for you to explore which have been recreated from the series itself, such as Planet Namek, perfect for any fights against Frieza, and the Cell Games Arena. If you want to take a break from fighting, you can head to the Capsule Corporation which essentially serves as your hub, as well.

So there's plenty to get stuck in with, especially for any mega fans of Dragon Ball Z. Even if you aren't a super fan and just want to get a little more out of Minecraft, this is certainly an exciting way to do so rather than waiting for the next drop.

That being said, it doesn't come free. The DLC will set you back 1510 Minecoins, which is about $9, but alongside access to the content you'll also unlock a skin pack of the characters and a Scouter cosmetic to add in character creator, which is a little more bang for your buck.