In a world of cursed videogame collaborations, Genshin Impact being in Among Us might be a top contender

Nope, it's not a trick of the eye: Genshin Impact is making its way into Among Us. I don't know either.

It's somehow not even the most cursed gacha game matchup to happen in recent months—Infinity Nikki just wrapped up a rather drama-mired Stardew Valley collab, and gooner gacha Nikke is about to have Jill Valentine all caked up to fight some Raptures—but I'm still not sure how I feel about seeing a tiny little crewmate all uwu'd up.

The whole thing is part of celebrating Genshin's upcoming 6.0 version, Luna I, which launches the same day as the collaboration. It's adding new region Nod-Krai, story quests, and of course new banner characters to roll precious primogems on.

Among Us will be getting a Paimon costume—complete with wig and crown and everything—along with a Genshin-themed nameplate. In the collaboration announcement, Innersloth says "One of the Crewmates has been obsessed with playing Genshin Impact between tasks, so we had the pleasure of working with HoYoverse to cook up these cosmetics and satisfy your Paimon-ial needs for free."

The Creation of Sus #GenshinXAmongUs #ItStartsInNodKrai #GenshinImpact #原神 September 8, 2025

Of course, the idea of Paimon being a spaceship imposter has the artistically skilled going absolutely wild on X, and it's a rare occasion where I can say my timeline has been utterly blessed with some of the most absurd Genshin/Among Us art known to man right now.

The collaboration starts on September 10 and runs for an entire month, ending on October 10. Sadly there'll be no tiny spacesuit dweebs running around Teyvat anytime soon, but folks who log into Genshin Impact will be able to grab a free five-star unit, including:

Dehya

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Jean

Tighnari

Diluc

Mizuki

While collaborations are pretty rare for Genshin—which probably explains a lack of anything Among Us-y—Innersloth's social deception game has been going full Fortnite as of late. It's added in cosmetics from the likes of Yakuza, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, Ace Attorney, Vox Machina, and Undertale over the years.

Crewmates have also shown up in the likes of Balatro, Super Monkey Ball, Vampire Survivors, and The Binding of Isaac.