If you're looking for a way to fill the Stranger Things-shaped hole in your heart, the new Minecraft DLC has you covered

The end of 2025 also brought the finale of Stranger Things, but while the adventures of Will, Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang wrapped up, that doesn't mean your time in Hawkins has to end entirely. Courtesy of Minecraft's newest DLC, a collaboration with the series, you can explore a blocky version of some of Stranger Things' most iconic events, which yes, includes Vecna and various demogorgon creatures to take down too.

The DLC is split into levels in which you need to find clues and solve puzzles, but its open-world nature means you can explore at your own pace too. You're able to venture through Mirkwood forest, the Starcourt Mall, and even throw yourself into the Upside Down if you're feeling brave. It's actually scarier than the Nether, especially when you've got a pack of demogorgons on your tail. As you make your way around the world and solve the various puzzles tucked away, the world will "evolve" to give you new areas to explore as well.

To coincide with the setting, most of Stranger Things' iconic characters are available to play as too, and each comes with unique abilities to help you make your way through Hawkins. For example, playing as Eleven you'll take on telekinetic powers rather than relying on the classic weapons found in the base game like swords and spears.

Depending on how you play, you can use Suzie's brains to decipher various codes, run a D&D campaign as Eddie, or even control Vecna if you'd rather take the opposing side. With how many options there are,if you get your friends together, there are plenty of options for everyone to find a character that works for them.

So if you've been looking for a way to keep living out your Stranger Things fantasy without having to build your very own Hawkins, this DLC is your key to doing that. But, it doesn't come for free. This set will cost you 1510 Minecoins (about $8.99) but you do unlock a whole wardrobe of new skins, alongside a Hellfire Club t-shirt to customise your existing avatar with. Which is worth the price alone, really.