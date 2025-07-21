Grow a Garden has rolled out another update, but this time we are abandoning dinosaurs for something a little more laid-back

Even though it's only been a handful of weeks since Grow a Garden unleashed its prehistoric update, it's time to clear your plots and prepare for the newest release—the Zen Update. As its title (sort of) explains, this new look aims to target all things Zen garden, which lend itself to the routine of Grow a Garden pretty perfectly if you ask me. As long as no one is coming in and stealing my crops.

One of the most exciting elements of this update is the Zen event. This acts similarly to the Summer Harvest, where every player was challenged to donate their crops into a cart in the middle of the map before the end of the time limit to get ahold of some valuable rewards. Except, this time, the Zen event occurs at the start of every hour and may give your plants the Tranquil mutation. If you trade these fruits with the Zen Channeller to aid the growth of a tree in the middle of the map, you'll unlock more of the Zen shop.

There are seven stages of growth for this central tree, so plenty to keep you on your toes while you farm away. This event is also a great opportunity to unlock seed packs, pet eggs, and interesting cosmetics for your yard. If that wasn't enough to sell you on committing to the event, one of the new pets is an adorable Kitsune, which is definitely what I'm working towards unlocking.

In terms of new plants, you can now get ahold of some different plants to fill your garden with such as Maple Apple, Hinomai, Soft Sunshine, Taro Flower, Zenflar, and unusually, Zen Rocks. There's more than enough vegetation to make your garden the most relaxing it has ever been, alongside giving you more opportunities to make some serious money. Pair these plants with the Tranquil mutation, and you've got plenty of opportunities to restock your Sheckles.

If you want to decorate your farm rather than focus on growing new plants, then rest assured there are plenty of new cosmetics to get your grubby hands on too. The Zen Crate and Zen Gnome Crate both feature a selection of themed items to adorn your yard with, so you can create the most relaxing spot possible. Until the next update rolls in and we're back to frantic farming, that is.