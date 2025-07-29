How to get spine nubs in Grounded 2
Collect this hard-to-find resource to craft the Weaver armour.
Though spine nubs aren't one of the most important resources in Grounded 2, they are one of the more confusing ones to track down. Since they're used to craft the spider-based Weaver armour set, you might assume that these parts come from your skittering six-legged pals. Alas, they do not.
Unlike weed stems or blueberry leather, the name doesn't give you much of a clue to go on either—they could come from just about anywhere. This is why I've laid out how to find and get spine nubs below, so you can craft that Weaver armour set with its rogue armour and dual-dasher traits for speedy close-quarters combat.
Grounded 2 spine nub locations
You can get spine nubs in Grounded 2 by killing caterpillars and harvesting their remains. Sadly, murdering these gentle giants is the only way to get the material. You'll generally find these giant bugs hanging out on big leafy plants, so you'll have to find a way to climb up to them. In fact, there's one directly to the west of the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar location where you likely made your first base, which you can hop up to using the nearby woodpile. This will also respawn daily, giving you a convenient way to farm nubs.
Unlike most other giant bugs in Grounded 2, caterpillars have low health and are very docile, even if you start smacking them with a hammer. After a few swings, you should easily kill them, then it's just a case of harvesting them for those sweet, sweet nubs.
I've also included a screenshot of other nearby caterpillar locations near the Snackbar that you can head to if you find yourself in need of more nubs. The Pine Hills Hedge on the western edge of the map has tons of caterpillars, for example, but it's quite a dangerous area, especially compared to the lone giant outside the Snackbar outpost.
These spine nubs are mainly used to make the Weaver armour set (along with its spider bits), and you can craft both the chest and legs with four nubs altogether, meaning you'll only have to kill a couple of caterpillars to get enough. They're also needed for the Bombuckler shield, and some odd pieces of decoration for your base.
