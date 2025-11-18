Former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick wanted to buy Minecraft until he found out Notch was leaving and Microsoft was offering a billion dollars more: 'I'll go airplane shopping with you, but you've gotta take that offer'

News
By published

And now Microsoft owns both of them.

Minecraft
(Image credit: Mojang)

Over a decade ago, when Minecraft studio Mojang was still a plucky independent outfit enjoying the fruits of developing one of the most successful games of all time, it unsurprisingly had a bunch of suitors. And one of them was Bobby Kotick.

Chatting on the Rushmore podcast, host Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, asked the former Activision CEO if he'd played Minecraft (cheers TWIV).

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown
Online Editor

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.