First it was owls, but now I've become obsessed with adding baby dragons to my Minecraft world thanks to this mod
I just love a little creature, what can I say?
It feels like just yesterday I was telling you about how one of the most popular mods on the Minecraft marketplace simply adds owls to the game. This time we're opting for scales rather than feathers in the My Pet Dragons mod, which does exactly what it says on the tin—adds dragons to the game. Lots of them, too. While this mod might not be as popular among players, it certainly feels just as exciting.
The My Pet Dragons mod adds over 500 variations of the little critters to your game, with some spawning in specific biomes and in the Nether. You'll be able to find everything from Ice and Fire dragons to Demon and Lucky Block species (whatever that means) and tame them before embarking on some pretty intense training. After all, you don't just want a cute pet, you probably want something that can take down at least some of Minecraft's many mobs.
Yes, before you ask, you can use the dragons as mounts, too. So, similarly to the owls mod, you'll be able to craft a carriage for your dragons to carry you around on, ridding the need to trek to the End and get yourself an Elytra. Plus, there is just something inherently cool about being carted around by a little dragon.
It's not all about dragons either. Bosses and quests are also a significant part of the mod, giving you more reasons to train your dragons to be the strongest they possibly can and providing a bit more direction than the standard Minecraft experience.
This is all made a little easier with your custom fire sword which is also packed into the mod, along with flying armour and boosts and abilities you can pick up along the way.
Most importantly though, this mod will unleash an entire wardrobe of hats for your new friends. That's right, for the low, low price of 660 Minecoins you can accessorise your companions until your heart's content, which is incredibly important for me. As much as I love wolves and cats, they aren't exactly dragons, are they? With how cute some of these sprites are as well, I don't think I could ever go back to a world with no dragons.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
