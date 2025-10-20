5 Minecraft horror mods to make the overworld more intimidating this Halloween

Customising your Minecraft experience with the best Minecraft mods is a must for anyone getting tired of the normal routine of base building and cave exploring. However, if you're after something a bit more exciting than a mod designed to streamline your experience as an explorer, it's worth checking out Minecraft horror mods, which can create an entirely new, utterly terrifying experience in comparison to the standard day-to-day schedule.

Minecraft is by no means a scary game. Don't get me wrong, you might have the odd jump and spook from a mob while you're spelunking in caves and ravines, or even roaming the overworld. But there's nothing that is going to make you jump out of your skin. If you're looking for a way to bring a little more terror to your world, then here are five horror mods to check out.

Scape and Run: Parasites

(Image credit: VectorAce)

Minecraft version: 1.12.2 Download: Scape and Run: Parasites

If you want a horror mod to add more than one terrifying mob to your game, then Scape and Run: Parasites is the answer to your prayers. This mod comes with a zoo of twisted creatures, including everything from cursed pigs and zombie villagers to towering, spindly spiders and otherworldly terrors. They aren't restricted to spawning in one specific biome, or just at night since they don't burn in the day. You'll have to master the art of defending yourself against the monsters this mod will release more than anything else, or at least build a sturdy enough base to keep yourself safe.

The Man from the Fog

(Image credit: M_Productions)

Minecraft version: 1.20.1 Download: The Man from the Fog

The Man from the Fog mod is a guaranteed way to make your Minecraft experience more terrifying. Installing this adds a new creature with a tall black form and wide mouth filled with sharp fangs, which will spawn every night by default. When alive, it'll watch you from a distance and come closer gradually if you ignore it. There's no way to avoid it, you'll just have to live with the feeling of being watched. If you look at it though, similar to an Enderman it'll vanish or instantly become aggressive. There's no way to guarantee which, so let's just hope you've got enough stamina to run as it's more of a challenge to take him down.

The Legend of Herobrine

(Image credit: Alex MacLean)

Minecraft version: 1.16.5 Download: The Legend of Herobrine

Way back in the day, Herobrine was the scariest ghost story Minecraft had to offer. This urban legend started when a player shared a story of a strange encounter with a character that looked exactly like the default avatar, Steve, but with two piercing white eyes. Over the years, it's developed into a well-known piece of Minecraft history with many players jumping at the chance to bring the legend to life, which is exactly what the Legend of Herobrine mod does. Herobrine will roam your world, haunting you and watching from afar.

The Mimicer

(Image credit: sweaky_sneaker)

Minecraft version: 1.20.1 Download: The Mimicer

The entity that the Mimicer mod unleashes into Minecraft can only be described as truly horrifying. While it still manages to follow the blocky aesthetic of Steve, it manipulates his body into a creature with much longer, twisted limbs, a wide jaw, and gormless stare. If you're unfortunate enough to stumble upon this enemy, it'll practically tag you and start stalking you. It also has the ability to mimic the voices of mobs to lure you in. Fortunately, it mainly spawns in caves and lurks in dark areas so you can somewhat prepare yourself for an encounter, but I can't guarantee you'll make it out alive.

Siren Head: The Arrival

(Image credit: YeOldeDingus)

Minecraft version: 1.20.1 Download: Siren Head: The Arrival

If you're looking for a second internet horror alongside Herobrine, there's always Siren Head. This monster is unlike the others, which is why it has become so popular among players. Instead of being a monster you can likely take on if you have the right weapons at your disposal, Siren Head is significantly bigger, and if you're unfortunate enough to encounter it your only means of escape are running or hiding. Since this mob causes structural damage, you won't be able to hide in a wooden base. Instead you're forced to venture into mountainsides or underground in the hopes it eventually stops chasing you.