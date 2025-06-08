Super Meat Boy 3D looks a bit like plasticine but I'm not hating it
Juicy.
Today's Xbox Games Showcase saw the reveal of Super Meat Boy 3D, a new entry in the series that transplants our protein-packed hero into the third dimension. The original Meat Boy was always notable for its art style as much as the brutal challenge, and that's clearly been the challenge here: I like what they've done, even if I'm not quite ready to say I love it.
This feeling wasn't universal in the PCG Slack channel, with some finding the new aesthetic a little too clean and jolly, but I kinda think they've got it right. Meat Boy's trail of blood looks icky and sticky, he moves with the alacrity I associate with the character, and the deaths are just funny. Good thing too because, going by the breakneck pace of this trailer, you're probably going to be dying a lot.
Meat Boy himself looks a little, well, beefier, and the trailer's focus is on showing that the environments have all the comedy deadliness of the 2D games: razor-sharp spinning wheels, slicing blades everywhere, and instantaneous death always one misjudgement away.
We get glimpses of various levels, and as well as the unforgiving environments this seems to have a little more focus on boss fights. We see Meat Boy taking on several mini-bosses, as well as some comically large bosses with gigantic chainsaws and the like.
Does the world really need a new 3D Meat Boy? Hell why not: I'll take it over yet another extraction shooter, and it does look like this captures some of the charm of the original (let's not talk about that awful auto-runner). Super Meat Boy 3D is due for release in 2026 on PC.
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
