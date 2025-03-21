Nearly 2 years after its last update, the excellent Battle Brothers gets 'a bucket load of fixes' and free new content

It's been eight years since the strategy-RPG Battle Brothers—turn-based Mount & Blade meets XCOM, as PC Gamer's Evan Lahti once described it—made its debut on Steam, and nearly two years since its last update. But despite that passage of time, and the fact that developer Overhype Studios has moved on to a new game called Menace, Battle Brothers isn't done getting updates just yet.

A new update for Battle Brothers, taking the game to version 1.5.1, rolled out yesterday with not only "a bucket load of fixes accumulated over the last year," but also some new content. "You heard that right," Overhype wrote. "There’s actual new content for Battle Brothers, for free."

The update includes a pair of new legendary locations to the game world, with "unique fights against several entirely new enemy types." The first location, Abandoned Village, is suitable for companies in the mid-game and can be found simply by exploring the world; the second, more difficult location can only be accessed after the first has been finished. The two spots are connected by a "small narrative told through illustrated events," and will offer new loot and legendary items for those who can complete them.

To access the new content, you'll need to start a new campaign, and unfortunately "most" mods won't work with the update until they're updated themselves by their authors. So, two choices: You can either ditch all your mods and play the new stuff (or, I suppose, try your luck), or if you really don't want to do that, keep playing with the previous version of the game and miss out on the new content until your favorite mod makers get caught up.

Unfortunately, because of Steam's habit of automatically updating games, you'll have to do a little extra work if you want to stay with the old version: Right-click Battle Brothers in your Steam library and select "Properties," then go to the "Betas" tab and choose 1.5.0 from the dropdown menu. Steam will download the older version of the game, and you're back in action.

It's nice to see older games getting a little surprise love like this, especially when it's free, but even though it's a bit long in the tooth at this point Battle Brothers has maintained a dedicated and not-insignificant audience on Steam, where there are typically a couple thousand people playing at any given moment, according to SteamDB—not Marvel Rivals numbers, no, but enough to justify keeping the lights on. And deservedly so: We called it "well-oiled and dependably fun" in our 84% review, a "wonderful game of tactics and sellswords."

The full Battle Brothers 1.5.1 patch notes are below.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Changelog for 1.5.1.4