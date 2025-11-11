'We want skate to be great': Full Circle is handing out condolence rewards to players affected by game-breaking bugs, but still hasn't actually fixed them

It's been nearly two months since skate dropped in Early Access, and it hasn't exactly been the seamless skating experience a lot of us expected. Between bugs turning your character into a lump of voxels and making any tricks impossible, to progression issues that stunt your growth as San Vansterdam's greatest skater, it's safe to say that skate has plenty of creases that the developers are desperately trying to iron out.

However, to thank the millions of people who have been jumping in, the team shared in a blog post that each player can expect a decent number of rewards. This includes 2000 Tix to unlock rewards in the battle pass and 500 SVBs to spend on whatever cosmetics you fancy for your character and board in the in-game store. The only catch is that the Tix needs to be used on the battle pass before the end of Season 1, which concludes in the first week of December.

