'We want skate to be great': Full Circle is handing out condolence rewards to players affected by game-breaking bugs, but still hasn't actually fixed them
Don't spend it all at once.
It's been nearly two months since skate dropped in Early Access, and it hasn't exactly been the seamless skating experience a lot of us expected. Between bugs turning your character into a lump of voxels and making any tricks impossible, to progression issues that stunt your growth as San Vansterdam's greatest skater, it's safe to say that skate has plenty of creases that the developers are desperately trying to iron out.
However, to thank the millions of people who have been jumping in, the team shared in a blog post that each player can expect a decent number of rewards. This includes 2000 Tix to unlock rewards in the battle pass and 500 SVBs to spend on whatever cosmetics you fancy for your character and board in the in-game store. The only catch is that the Tix needs to be used on the battle pass before the end of Season 1, which concludes in the first week of December.
In a way though, these gifts feel less like a thank you and more like an apology for the shoddy state of the game and the number of issues that players have experienced since it launched. In the Dev Update announcing the rewards, the team highlighted a number of problems they're aware players are facing, such as softlock and progression issues, and errors when the daily tasks reset. While these have been looked at, there isn't a green light suggesting either has been remedied. Instead, the post stated that "there still may be a few slip ups."
The post continues: "We're tweaking and fixing the game - some of it on the fly, and some of it as part of longer-term improvements. But things will continue to change and improve. We all want skate to be great, and working with you, our community, to fine-tune the player experience during Early Access is the way we get there."
The same fine-tuning applies to cosmetics and the battle pass, especially with Season 2 being right around the corner. This means a number of changes will apply to the new season, including earning more SVB, branded and licensed items being readily available to unlock via the pass, and the current tiers being tweaked to make it less of a grind to complete each season, which certainly is a plus.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
